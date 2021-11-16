New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The government has decided to reopen the Kartarpur Sahib corridor from November 17, Union Home Minister Amit Shah announced on Tuesday (November 16). The decision comes two days after Punjab BJP leaders met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on November 14 and submitted a memorandum requesting him to reopen the Kartarpur Corridor to Pakistan.

Within a few hours after Shah made the announcement, the Evacuee Trust Board that looks after the Gurdwara said that the same COVID-19 protocols that are applicable all around the country, will apply to Kartarpur Corridor pilgrimage as well.

Pilgrims will have to undergo temperature checks and anyone with COVID-19 symptoms will be moved to isolation, Chairman of the Evacuee Trust Property Board Aamer Ahmed told News18. The RT-PCR certificate should not be older than 72 hours and no COVID-19 test would be conducted on arrival at the Gurdwara, he added.

Furthermore, the guidelines mention that face masks and social distancing will be followed throughout the pilgrimage, and sanitization stations will be in place. Finally, a negative RT-PCR test report and vaccine proof will be mandatory for the pilgrims.

While making the announcement, Shah said the decision reflects the Modi government's immense reverence for Shri Guru Nanak Dev Ji and the Sikh community.

"In a major decision, that will benefit large numbers of Sikh pilgrims, PM @Narendramodi govt has decided to re-open the Kartarpur Sahib Corridor from tomorrow, Nov 17. This decision reflects the immense reverence of the Modi govt towards Shri Guru Nanak Dev Ji and our Sikh community," he tweeted.

The Kartarpur corridor links Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Pakistan, the final resting place of Sikhism founder Guru Nanak Dev, to Dera Baba Nanak shrine in Punjab's Gurdaspur district. The corridor was suspended in March 2020, following the COVID-19 outbreak that came three days before the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha