Passengers need to produce proof of their full vaccination or a COVID-19 negative test report at the time of boarding. The RT-PCR test must be conducted within 72 hours of the departure of the flight.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The West Bengal government on Monday informed the Civil Aviation Ministry that all passengers flying to the state, on both commercial and non-commercial flights, will have to produce either a certificate that shows they are fully vaccinated or a COVID-19 negative (RT-PCR) test report. The decision will be implemented with immediate effect.

Passengers need to produce proof of their full vaccination or a COVID-19 negative test report at the time of boarding. The RT-PCR test must be conducted within 72 hours of the departure of the flight.

The West Bengal government earlier last week extended the COVID-induced restrictions till July 30, however, provided more relaxation. As per the order issued on July 14, the number of people allowed at weddings remains capped at 50 whereas 20 people are allowed to attend the funerals. All shops and markets will remain open during the usual hours.

The metro trains can operate with 50 per cent capacity in the state for five days a week. Metro service will not operate on Saturdays and Sundays. Parks may remain open for morning walks, physical exercise during 6AM to 9AM for only vaccinated people. Restaurants and bars including in hotels, shopping malls and clubs may remain open with 50 per cent seating capacity until 8 PM.

Gyms are allowed to remain open during 6AM to 10 AM and 4PM to 8PM with 50 per cent capacity at a time in each session, provided the employees, staff and customers have been vaccinated for COVID-19. Salons and beauty parlours may remain open as per usual operational hours with 50 per cent seating capacity at a time, provided the employees, staff and customers are vaccinated for COVID-I9 with at least one dose of the vaccine.

A total of 12 COVID-19 deaths were registered in the state on Monday pushing the coronavirus death toll to cross the 18k-mark to reach 18,011, it said. At least 666 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in the state which increased the caseload to 15,18,847.

In the last 24 hours, 1,006 recoveries were reported in the state which improved the discharge rate to 97.97 per cent. So far, 14,88,077 people have recovered from the disease in West Bengal. At present, there are 12,759 active cases in the state. Since Sunday, 40,391 samples have been tested for COVID-19 in the state taking the total number of such tests to 1,51,78,563. On Monday, 3,18,805 people were inoculated in the state, a health department official said.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan