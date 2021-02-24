The negative RT-PCR COVID-19 reports are required for people coming via trains, buses and flights from these five states. However, the travellers coming via road have been exempted from showing negative COVID-19 reports on arrival.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: In wake of the recent spurt in coronavirus cases in five states across the country, people travelling from Maharashtra, Kerala, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Punjab will need a negative coronavirus test report to enter Delhi from February 26 till March 15.

The negative RT-PCR COVID-19 reports are required for people coming via trains, buses and flights from these five states. However, the travellers coming via road have been exempted from showing negative COVID-19 reports on arrival in Delhi.

The officials in these states will be directed to verify the COVID-19 negative reports, which should not be more than 72 hours old, before allowing any passenger to board flights for Delhi. States like Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Uttarakhand have announced similar restrictions on people travelling from these states.

The decision by the Delhi government has been taken in view of the recent spike in new coronavirus cases in these five states. As per the data by the Union Health Ministry, 86 per cent of the fresh cases in the country were reported from these 5 states. Two states, Kerala and Maharashtra, account for 75 per cent of total active COVID-19 cases in the country.

During the last 24 hours, Maharashtra recorded the highest number of 5,210 new cases, followed by Kerala 2,212 and Tamil Nadu (449). Maharashtra reported 18 deaths, followed by Kerala with 16 and Punjab 15, said the health ministry.

Meanwhile, India has detected two new variants of the virus-- namely N440 K and E484Q in Maharashtra and Kerala, the Union Health Ministry said on Tuesday. However, there is no scientific evidence to believe that these two newer virus strains are responsible for the surge in cases in some districts in these two states.

In the recent past, India has already reported different mutants of the Covid-19 virus. These include the UK virus strain, the variant from Brazil and the South African strain. These three virus strain all together have affected at least 194 individuals across the country.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan