Negative Covid-19 Report Mandatory For Flyers Arriving In India From China, 5 Other Countries

Negative Covid test results will now be mandatory for international passengers arriving from China and other East Asian nations.

A negative Covid-19 report is now mandatory for international passengers arriving from six countries, including China, Japan and Hong Kong, that have been gripped by a severe outbreak of Covid infections. The Union Health Ministry on Thursday informed that passengers arriving from these six nations will have to get a negative RT-PCR test before they depart for India.

"International passengers travelling from China, Hong Kong, Japan, South Korea, Singapore and Thailand to India will be mandatorily required to undergo RT-PCR tests before their departure from these countries/destinations and upload the Covid negative RTPCR test report on the Air Suvidha portal from January 1, 2023," the Health Ministry statement read.

Health Ministry sources on Wednesday warned of a resurgence in Covid-19 cases in India in January and said that the next 40 days are going to be crucial for the country. However, the sources asserted that even if another Covid wave hits India, the number of deaths and hospitalisations will be very low.

The Health Ministry statement released today said that the negative test result cannot be older than 72 hours from the date of a passenger’s departure from any of the six countries listed. This requirement comes in addition to the random testing of 2 per cent of international passengers arriving in India.

In the last few days, 39 international passengers tested positive for the COVID-19 virus. This number is out of the 6,000 international passengers who were tested in the same period. India, on Thursday, reported a total of 268 fresh Covid cases in the last 24 hours. Currently, the active caseload of the country stands at 3,552 cases That accounts for merely 0.01 per cent of the country's total positive cases recorded so far.

Meanwhile, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya today visited the Delhi airport to review the preparedness for the developing Covid situation and the testing and screening facilities there. As the concern over a worsening Covid situation in China and South Korea rises, the government has urged states and Union Territories to prepare for any eventuality.

(With agency inputs)