Making the announcement, the PMO in a statement said that it will reduce the workload on the existing doctors engaged in COVID duty and boost the efforts of triaging, adding that NEET-PG will be postponed for at least four months.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: In order to strengthen India's response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday approved that medical interns and final-year MBBS students can be deployed for providing services like tele-consultation and monitoring of mild COVID cases after due orientation under the faculty's supervision.

Making the announcement, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) in a statement said that it will reduce the workload on the existing doctors engaged in COVID duty and boost the efforts of triaging, adding that NEET-PG will be postponed for at least four months.

The PMO also said that B.Sc. or GNM qualified nurses may be utilised in full-time COVID nursing duties under the supervision of senior doctors and nurses.

Those providing services in COVID management will be given priority in forthcoming regular government recruitments after they complete a minimum of 100 days of duty, the PMO said.

The medical students and professionals to be engaged in COVID related work will be suitably vaccinated, it said.

All such professionals who sign up for minimum of 100 days of duty and complete it successfully will also be given the Prime Minister's Distinguished COVID National Service Samman from the government of India.

They will also be covered under the government's insurance scheme for health workers engaged in fighting COVID-19.

The statement said the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Post-Graduation (NEET-PG) will be postponed for at least four months, and the exam will not be held before August 31.

India has been hit by the second wave of the pandemic that has led to an unprecedented spike in daily cases. On Monday, the country reported 3,68,147 new coronavirus infections, taking the total tally of cases to 1,99,25,604.

The death toll increased to 2,18,959 with 3,417 daily new fatalities. Registering a steady increase, the active cases have increased to 34,13,642 comprising 17.13 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate stands at 81.77 per cent.

(With PTI inputs)

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma