NEET UG 2022 Aspirant Forced To Remove 'Bra' At Exam Center, NTA Clarifies | All You Need To Know

A major row has erupted in Kerala after a girl claimed she was forced to remove her "innerwear" before appearing for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (Undergraduate) exam. This all started on Monday after the 17-year-old girl's father, who hails from the Kollam district, claimed his daughter is yet to recover from the "traumatic experience" she suffered while giving the NEET exam.

The girl, her father alleged, was forced to remove her bra during a security check at the Mar Thoma Institute of Information Technology, which was her exam center. He claimed, "90 per cent of female students had to remove their inners and keep them in a storeroom."

KERALA POLICE REGISTERS CASE

Following the father's complaint, the Kerala Police has registered a first information report (FIR) in connection. The FIR was registered under Indian Penal Code (IPC) Sections 354 (Assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) and 509 (Word, gesture, or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) based on the complaint.

KERALA SEEKS CENTRE's INTERVENTION

The Kerala government has sought intervention by the Centre. The state's higher education minister, R Bindu, has written a letter to Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, seeking strong action against the National Testing Agency (NTA).

"The shame and shock of this unexpected turn of events have affected the morale and composure of the students whose performance in the test was consequently affected," Bindu wrote, as reported by news agency PTI.

"I write to place on record that we take strong exception to such inhuman behaviour from an agency that has only been entrusted with the task of conducting the examination in a fair manner," she added.

WHAT NTA HAS SAID?

NTA officials, meanwhile, have said no complaint has been received by them in this regard but noted that the NEET dress code does not permit any such activity as alleged by the parent of the candidate. They told PTI that the NEET dress code provides for ensuring sanctity and fairness of exam while observing sensitivity towards gender, culture, and religion during frisking of candidates.

"No complaint or representation has been received by us. On basis of claims in media reports, an immediate report was sought from the centre superintendent and observer," the officials said. "They have informed that no such incident took place and the complaint is fictitious and has been filed with wrong intentions."