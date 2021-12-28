New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Resident doctors of major government hospitals in Delhi who have been on a protest in the national capital against delays in holding NEET-PG counselling said that they will continue their agitation until their demands are met.

"We've decided to continue our protest from Safdarjung Hospital until our demands are met... As night curfew has been imposed in the city, we returned to Safdarjung and will continue our protest from there," said Dr Kul Saurabh Kaushik, general secretary of Federation of Resident Doctors Association (FORDA) on Tuesday.

Delhi Police has claimed that a total of seven of its personnel were injured during the protest of resident doctors near ITO. "An FIR has been registered under Section 188 and other sections for causing obstruction in the duty of police personnel, and damaging public property during the protest," the police said.

Meanwhile, FORDA in a statement alleged "police brutality" during the march, calling a complete shutdown of all healthcare institutions from Monday onwards. "There will be a complete shutdown of all healthcare institutions today onwards. We strongly condemn this brutality and demand immediate release of FORDA Representatives and Resident doctors," the statement issued on Monday read.

"We were protesting against the delay in NEET 2021 counseling when Delhi Police detained several resident doctors who were marching to the Supreme Court," said a protester. The resident doctors also held a protest march near Safdarjung Hospital here on Monday evening.

Meanwhile, another doctors' association, the Federation of All India Medical Association (FAIMA), has also condemned the police brutality on protesting doctors and called for a complete withdrawal from all healthcare services across the country from 8 am on December 29.

"The lathicharge on our on our residents doctors and manhandling of our female doctors by male police personnel during their peaceful demonstration is a pathetic display of the smaeless attitude of the authorities, who we could not beleive would stoop low", the statement from FAIMA said.

The AIIMS Residential Doctors Association (RDA) also condemned the incident and demanded immediate release of all detained doctors with an apology from the government and police. The RDA also threatened to go on a strike on December 29 if no response from the government within 24 hours.

On December 24, Indian Medical Association (IMA) wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to resolve the NEET-PG counselling crisis and augment manpower to face a possible third wave of COVID-19 infections.

The NEET PG exam was scheduled to be held in January 2021 but postponed in view of the first and second wave of COVID-19 and held on September 12, 2021, said the letter. However, due to the legal impediments of the Supreme Court now the Counselling is withheld resulting in a shortage of 45000 doctors on the frontline, added the letter

