New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Health Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya urged Resident Doctors protesting to demand expedition of NEET PG counseling to call off their strike in 'public interest'. The protest, a day earlier had taken a dramatic turn, as medics and police personnel had faced off in streets, with both sides claiming several persons suffered injury in the ensuing melee.

“I held a meeting with all resident doctors. We're not able to do the counselling because the matter is sub-judice before Supreme Court. The hearing will take place on Jan 6. I hope that NEET PG counselling will start soon,” Union Health Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya was quoted as saying by ANI.

The AIIMS Residents Doctors Association (RDA) had earlier written to the Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Monday condemning the alleged "atrocities of police" against the doctors who it said were protesting peacefully for expediting NEET PG counseling for admission of more than 42,000 doctors.

"By brutally thrashing and detaining the doctors, the police and government have hit a new low," it alleged.

The medical fraternity has shown exemplary sacrifice for the sake of the nation at a time when Covid-19 pandemic was running carnage through the country. The same workforce, the AIIMS RDA said, now feels backstabbed and betrayed by the "duplicity of the lawmakers and the police on the issue of NEET PG counselling," it alleged in the statement.

"This day shall be remembered as a black day for the medical fraternity, the AIIMS RDA said.

This incident is sensitive enough to spark shutdown of all routine medical care activities by the resident doctors; and in the absence of the government's immediate response the RDA will not fail to do so. Its high time for the government to release a report of what has been done till date, and what are the government's plans moving forward, for expediting NEET PG counselling, it said.

"RDA of AIIMS does not believe in hampering of patient care services and hopes that the government will address the grievances in an appropriate and timely manner, and shall not force us to escalate the protest further," the RDA said in its letter.

An FIR has been registered under relevant sections of Indian Penal Code for Covid violations, rioting and damage to public property among others, police had said on late Monday night.

