New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Supreme Court on Friday gave its nod for the counselling for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) postgraduate (PG) courses for 2021-22 and allowed 27 per cent reservation for Other Backward Class (OBC) and 10 per cent for Economically Weaker Section (EWS) category in the All-India Quota (AIQ) seats for admission in the medical course.

The order was passed by two-judge bench that included Justice DY Chandrachud and Justice AS Bopanna.

"We accept the Pandey committee report. counselling for NEET PG AND UG will be taken place in consonance with the notification as given effect to in office memorandum. Criteria mentioned to identify EWS will be used for NEET PG AND UG. The Pandey committee report will be subject to the final validity of the subject assailed," the court said, as reported by Bar and Bench.

Earlier on Thursday, the apex court had reserved its order and asked all parties to file their written submissions for consideration. It noted that India "must start counselling in national interest".

During the hearing, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Centre, said that he would like to dispel the confusion that there is a change in the rules of the game midway.

A day earlier, the Centre had told the court that it would not accept a position whereby those falling in the OBC or the EWS category, whether before or after the exercise of revisiting the criterion of Rs 8 lakh annual income, are deprived of something that is legitimately due to them.

Doctors' body welcomes Supreme Court decision

The Federation of Resident Doctors' Association (FRDA) has welcomed the Supreme Court decision.

"Supreme Court's order is a relief for us. When the country is suffering from the third wave of Covid, such a decision is extremely valuable for all the doctors. We hope the NEET-PG counselling schedule to be released soon," FORDA president Dr Manish was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

The NEET-PG candidates, who have challenged a July 29, 2021 notification for the implementation of the OBC and the EWS quotas from the 2021-22 academic year, opposed the government's justification of applying the Rs 8 lakh income criterion, saying no study has been conducted on it.

Large-scale protests were held by resident doctors of various hospitals under the banner of the Federation of Resident Doctors' Association (FORDA) in Delhi and other parts of the country over the delay in the NEET-PG counselling, which has been postponed due to the pendency of the case and the Centre deciding to revisit the criterion for the determination of the EWS quota.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma