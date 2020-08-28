The petition has been moved by Ministers from West Bengal, Jharkhand, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Punjab and Maharashtra through lawyer Sunil Fernandes.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The row over the conduct of National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) and Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) 2020 intensified further on Friday as ministers from six opposition-ruled states have moved the Supreme Court seeking a review of its August 17 order which allowed the Central government to conduct NEET and JEE exams in September.

The petition has been moved by Ministers from West Bengal, Jharkhand, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Punjab and Maharashtra through lawyer Sunil Fernandes.

While the main petitioner is West Bengal Labour Minister Moloy Ghatak, other petitioners include Jharkhand Finance Minister Dr Rameshwar Oraon, Rajasthan Health Minister Dr Raghu Sharma, Chhattisgarh Planning Minister Amarjeet Bhagat, Punjab Heath Minister Balbir Singh Sidhu and Maharashtra Higher and Technical Education Minister Uday Ravindra Samant.

The move came as several political parties and students from across the country are demanding the postponement of the NEET and JEE exams in wake of the coronavirus pandemic in the country. However, the Supreme Court in its August 17 order dismissed a petition seeking the postponement of the exams observing that the career of students cannot be put under jeopardy for long.

The petition, which was filed by eleven students from eleven states, had contended that the decision to hold the JEE and NEET UG-2020 exams in September across India was arbitrary, whimsical and violative of the fundamental right to life of lakhs of affected students.

However, the National Testing Agency, during the hearing, had submitted that all safeguards will be taken while holding the exam.

Earlier this week, Sonia Gandhi and Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee also held a video meeting with chief ministers of opposition and Congress ruled-states to discuss the NEET and JEE exams.

Mamata Banerjee had said that opposition ruled states such as Maharashtra, Punjab, West Bengal, Jharkhand should collectively approach the Supreme Court for deferring NEET, JEE Main exams to be held next month.

The Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) for admission to the Indian Institute of Technology and the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) for admission to medical courses are scheduled to be held next month. While the JEE is scheduled from September 1 to 6, the NEET exam is scheduled for September 13.

Posted By: Talib Khan