The meet came amid the growing calls to postpone the NEET and JEE exams and will be aimed at pressuring the government to postponed the exams at a time the country is battling a surge in virus cases.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Coming fresh out of the leadership crisis within the Congress, party president Sonia Gandhi on Wednesday will be virtually meeting the chief ministers of Congress-ruled states and their counterparts of West Bengal, Jharkhand and Maharashtra over a number of issues including the conduct of Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) (Main) and The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) (UG) exams amid the pandemic.

The meet came amid the growing calls to postpone the NEET and JEE exams and will be aimed at pressuring the government to postponed the exams at a time the country is battling the coronavirus pandemic, which has afflicted over 32 lakh people in the country and killed almost 60,000.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) announced that the JEE (Main) will be held from September 1 to 6 and NEET (UG) on September 13 after the Supreme Court dismissed a petition seeking the postponement of the NEET and JEE.

Many ministers have been opposing the Centre's decision to conduct the exams. Earlier in the day, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi urging the Central Government to consider filing a review petition in the Supreme Court over the dates of NEET and JEE examinations.

However, the government has so far resisted growing calls for postponing JEE and NEET scheduled next month, saying the exams will be held with full precautions against the virus.

Meanwhile, the meet will also focus on the issues related to the Goods and Services Tax (GST) dues of the states, where the chief ministers are likely to demand 14 per cent GST compensation from the Centre.

The Goods and Services Tax (GST) revenue collections in July totalled Rs 87,422 crore, 14 per cent less than in the past year as economic activities slowed down due to COVID-19 countrywide lockdown, the Union Finance Ministry said on August 1.

The total revenue earned by Central government and the state governments after regular settlement in the month of July is Rs 39,467 crore for Central Goods and Service Tax (CGST) and Rs 40,256 crore for the Goods and Service Tax (SGST).

However, a report by NDTV stated that Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray, who heads the coalition government with NCP and Congress, is very unlikely to attend the meet. The report also quoted sources as saying that despite an invite to Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, who himself along with his ministers is opposing the conduct of NEET and JEE exams, will not attend the virtual meet.

(With ANI Inputs)

Posted By: Talib Khan