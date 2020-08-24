BJP leader Subramanian Swamy has warned the Narendra Modi government against going ahead with its decision to hold NEET, JEE qualifying examinations in September

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: BJP leader Subramanian Swamy has warned the Narendra Modi government against going ahead with its decision to hold NEET, JEE qualifying examinations in September saying the decision may have political consequences in the long run. The Rajya Sabha MP likened the centre's move to the infamous 'Nasbandi' of Indira Gandhi regime that resulted in electoral rout of Congress from north India in 1977 general elections.

"If our Modi Government goes through imposing the NEET/JEE exam now it will be the giant mistake like Nasbandi in 1976 that caused the undoing of Indira government in 1977. Indian voters may suffer silently but have long memories," he said in a Tweet posted on Monday.

If our Modi Government goes through imposing the NEET/JEE exam now it will be the giant mistake like Nasbandi in 1976 that caused the undoing of Indira government in 1977. Indian voters may suffer silently but have long memories.
— Subramanian Swamy (@Swamy39) August 24, 2020



Mr Swamy was referring to Indira Gandhi government's unpopular sterilisation programme during emergency that mandated forced sterilisation to bring down the population growth. It is estimated up to 11 million people were forcibly sterilised during the 19-month-long Emergency.

Earlier on Sunday, top Congress leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, requested the government to defer the all-India medical and engineering entrance examinations taking into consideration the concerns raised by a section of students and parents amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The JEE (Main) is scheduled to be held between September 1 and 6, while the JEE (Advanced) on September 27. The NEET will be held on September 13. On Friday, Education Ministry officials had said the JEE (Main) and the NEET-UG will be conducted in September as scheduled.

Posted By: Rakesh Kumar Jha