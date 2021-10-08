New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The e-auction for the Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mementos ended on Thursday, October 7. In the auction religious souvenirs, historical items drew more attention while the sports gear by the Tokyo Olympians received the highest bid in the auction. Having started on September 17th, 2021, the auction for 1,348 mementos ended with more than 8,600 bids on Thursday.

In the auction, a javelin used by Olympian, Gold medalist Neeraj Chopra received the highest bid, according to PM Mementos website.t had a base price of Rs1,00,00,000 (1 crore or 10 million), and currently stands at Rs 1,00,50,000, according to the website. Despite the high amount, the javelin received only two bids.

The javelin was presented to the Prime Minister as a gift by Olympian Neeraj Chopra with an autograph of the athlete on it. It received the highest bid of Rs 10 crore on an opening day (October 4), but it was later canceled on the suspicion that it could be a fake bid.

Apart from that, another javelin used by Paralympic Gold medallist Sumit Antil a bid of Rs1,00,20,000 from one bidder, with a base price of Rs 1 crore. Also, among the top bidding, a the action a wooden model of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya received 24 bids and the temple's base value was Rs2,50,000.

The autographed mace given by the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic contingent received a bid of Rs 1 crore and the boxing glove by Lovlina Borgohain received a bid of Rs 91 lakh.

A badminton racquet autographed by Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games gold medallist Krishna Nagar received the highest bid of Rs80.15 lakh with only 3 bidders.

In the e-auction, a small metallic figure of Lord Rama, Hanuman, Laxman, and Goddess Sita, titled Bhagwan Ram Parivar, received 44 bids, with the highest bid of Rs1..35 lakh. Its base price was only ₹10,000.

After excluding the religious artifacts from the auction, a large-scale three-dimensional replica model of a DRDO tank placed inside a glass box has received 23 bids, with the highest being ₹5 lakh. Its base price was ₹75,000.

Posted By: Ashita Singh