New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Tokyo Olympics Gold medalist Neeraj Chopra, singer Sonu Nigam, classical vocalist Prabha Atre, Paralympic champions Pramod Bhagat and Sumit Antil were among those 74 noted Indians who were conferred with Padma awards at the second investiture ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhawan in New Delhi on Monday.

Covaxin-maker Bharat Biotech MD Dr Krishna Ella and Joint MD Dr Suchitra Ella were conferred with Padma Bhushan.

President Ram Nath Kovind, Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi with the Padma Awardees at Rashtrapati Bhavan today. pic.twitter.com/fGeVMUuX2X — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) March 28, 2022

Aaj Rashtrapati Bhawan mein rashtragan sun kar rongte khade ho gaye the! Incredibly honoured to be presented the Padma Shri by Hon'ble President Shri Ram Nath Kovind. I will continue to work hard to bring more success to my nation and its people. 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/jm3I3HQnnv — Neeraj Chopra (@Neeraj_chopra1) March 28, 2022

Proud moment for Team Bharat Biotech.. Congratulations to our dear CMD and JMD on receiving this honor today!#padmabhushan #proudmoment #india #awards pic.twitter.com/IPJZxTlgf1 — BharatBiotech (@BharatBiotech) March 28, 2022

President Kovind presents Padma Shri to Shri Sonu Nigam for Art. A well-known singer and music director, he has sung over 6,000 songs in more than 28 languages. pic.twitter.com/mwONZAyJ9I — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) March 28, 2022

Former Uttar Pradesh chief minister late Kalyan Singh, often termed as a Hindutva icon, was posthumously conferred with Padma Bhushan.

Earlier, the first civil investiture ceremony was held on March 21 at the Rashtrapati Bhavan during which 54 personalities were given the Padma awards.

The Padma Bhushan recipients also included actor Victor Banerjee.

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella and Google CEO Sundar Pichai were among those who were named for the Padma Bhushan. However, they were absent at Monday's event.

The Padma Shri awardees include the country's first individual Olympic gold medallist Neeraj Chopra.

This year, no names were announced for the 'Bharat Ratna', India's highest civilian award, which was last awarded in 2019 to former president Pranab Mukherjee, social reformer Nanaji Deshmukh and noted singer Bhupen Hazarika.

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP president J P Nadda were among those present on the occasion.

The awards are conferred in three categories - Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri.

These awards are given in various disciplines such as art, social work, public affairs, science and engineering, trade and industry, medicine, literature and education, sports and civil service among others.

'Padma Vibhushan' is awarded for exceptional and distinguished service, 'Padma Bhushan' for distinguished service of high order and 'Padma Shri' for distinguished service in any field.

The awards are announced on the occasion of Republic Day every year.

This year's list comprises four Padma Vibhushan, 17 Padma Bhushan and 107 Padma Shri awards.

Thirty four of the awardees are women and the list also includes 10 people from the category of Foreigners, Non Resident Indians and Overseas Citizens of India, besides 13 posthumous awardees.

