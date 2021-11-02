New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: National Sports Award will be held in Delhi on November 13. Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award will be given to 12 sportspersons. Tokyo Olympics medallists Neeraj Chopra, Ravi Kumar, Lovlina Borgohain, and Sreejesh PR included among other 12 will be receiving the Khel Ratna Award in the National capital.

Boxer Lovlina Borgohain won a bronze at the Tokyo Olympics while Neeraj Chopra and Avani Lekhara fetched gold for India this year.

Paralympians Avani Lekhara, Sumit Antil, Pramod Bhagat, Krishna Nagar, Manish Narwal, cricketer Mithali Raj and hockey player Manpreet Singh are among the 12 sportspersons to receive Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award this year. Sunil Chhetri also became the country's first footballer to be selected for the honor.

Earlier, The announcement of the national sports awards was delayed in order to consider the performances of para-athletes in the Tokyo Paralympics held from August 24 to September 5.

The committee also picked 35 athletes for the Arjuna award, eight more than last year's number of awardees.

Cricketer Shikhar Dhawan, para TT player Bhavina Patel, para shuttler Suhas Yathiraj and high jumper Nishad Kumar are among those selected for the Arjuna award.Members of the men's hockey team that won a historic bronze in the Olympics will also receive Arjuna award.

National Sports Awards are given every year to recognize and reward excellence in sports. ‘Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award’ is given for the spectacular and most outstanding performance in the field while Arjuna Award for outstanding performance in Sports and Games’ is given for good performance over a period of previous four years.

Also, the Dronacharya Award for outstanding coaches in Sports and Games’ is given to coaches for doing outstanding and meritorious work on a consistent basis and Dhyan Chand Award for Lifetime achievement in Sports and Games’ is given to honour sportspersons who have contributed to sports by their performance.





Posted By: Ashita Singh