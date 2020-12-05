The Congress leader shared media reports on how the farmers in Bihar, where government-run mandis or the APMCs were abolished in 2006, have suffered and farmers have not received the MSP for their produces.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has attacked the Narendra Modi government over the issue of farm bills and urged the people of the country to support the protesting farmers who feed the nation. "The farmer of Bihar is in a lot of trouble without MSP-APMC and now the PM has pushed the entire country into this well. In such a situation, it is our duty to support farmers, those who feed the country," he tweeted.

The Congress leader shared media reports on how the farmers in Bihar, where government-run mandis or the APMCs were abolished in 2006, have suffered and farmers have not received the MSP for their produces.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Gandhi scion alleged, have misled the people on new farm laws, termed by the protesting farmers as "black laws".

The farmers have been protesting against the three farm bills recently passed by Parliament. The farmers say the bills are against them and will benefit only the traders. The government, however, contends that the bill will benefit the farmers and called them for discussions. The talks, however, have not yielded any results so far.

On Saturday, the fifth round of talks between the central government and over 40 farmer leaders from more than 32 farm unions were held. After the talks, the farmers have said that they don't want any further meeting and need a commitment from the government.

Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar, Consumer Affairs Minister Piyush Goyal, Union Minister of State Som Prakash and Agriculture Secretary Sanjay Agarwal were part of the meeting with farmer leaders from Bharatiya Kisan Union, Bharatiya Kisan Sanyukt Morcha and Krantikari Kisan Union among 32 farm organisations.





Posted By: Rahul Gandhi