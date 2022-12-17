'Need To Speak Up': Koo's Co-Founder After Twitter Suspends Platform's Query Handle

Image Credits: Twitter/@mayankbidawatka (Twitter co-founder Mayank Bidawatka asks people to speak up after suspension of the accounts of several prominent global journalists)

TWITTER suspended an account of the Indian microblogging platform Koo, which was set up for users' queries, on Friday.

Taking to Twitter, Mayank Bidawatka, co-founder of the microblogging platform Koo said, "We've never created policies out of thin air. Everything is user-focused and transparent. It's the most inclusive platform. It's time to take action instead of just discussing. This won't stop here unless we make it!"

It comes after Twitter suspended the accounts of several prominent global journalists, including those from the New York Times, CNN, and the Washington Post.

Speaking about the same Bidawatka wrote, "I forgot. There's more! - Banning Mastodon account. - Not allowing mastodon links saying it's unsafe. - Banning Koo's eminence handle. I mean seriously. How much more control does the guy need?"

We've never created policies out of thin air. Everything is user focused and transparent. It's the most inclusive platform. It's time to take action instead of just discussing. This won't stop here unless we make it!@oliverdarcy @tculpan @Kantrowitz — Mayank Bidawatka (@mayankbidawatka) December 16, 2022

Mastodon is the social media rival of Twitter.

The co-founder of the homegrown microblogging platform also questioned the rationale behind suspending the @kooeminence account in a series of tweets. The account was recently created to answer questions from VIPs and celebrities looking to use the Indian social media site.

"1. Posting publicly available info isn't doxxing. Why shoot the messenger? 2. Journalists that posted links did nothing wrong. Posting a link to publicly available info isn't doxxing the way posting a link to an online article isn't plagiarism," Koo co-founder Bidawtka said.

"3. Leaving spaces without answering journalists is bad. 4. Creating policies out of thin air to suit yourself is worse. 5. Changing your stance every other day is inconsistent. 6. Posting a video of an unknown car on Twitter with the car plate showing - how's that allowed?" he added.

He also said that Twitter killed spaces overnight to control conversations. He then urged people to speak up about it adding that Koo is the best alternative to Twitter.

"This place is what it is because of you and millions of other users like us. Let's not fuel this guy's ego," he said.

He also said that #ElonIsDestroyingTwitter which was trending has been removed from the trending section. "Twitter is a publisher. Not a platform anymore," he wrote.

Earlier, Twitter suspended the accounts of Ryan Mac of The New York Times, Donie O'Sullivan of CNN, Drew Harwell of The Washington Post, Matt Binder of Mashable, Micah Lee of The Intercept, political journalist Keith Olbermann, Aaron Rupar and Tony Webster, both independent journalists, the New York Times reported.

A notice reading "account suspended" flashed on the accounts of these journalists on Thursday (local time).

(With inputs from ANI)