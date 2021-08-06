The key address on Exports which also saw External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar in attendance, were based around the theme of ‘Local Goes Global – Make in India for the World’.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday addressed the Head of Indian Missions abroad and the dignitaries from the world of trade and commerce. The key address on Exports which also saw External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar in attendance, were based around the theme of ‘Local Goes Global – Make in India for the World’.

“Exports have a huge employment generation potential, especially for MSMEs and high labour-intensive sectors, with a cascading effect on the manufacturing sector and the overall economy. The purpose of the interaction is to provide a focussed thrust to leverage and expand India’s export and its share in global trade. The interaction aims to energise all stakeholders towards expanding our export potential and utilizing the local capabilities to fulfil the global demand,” the government had said in a media statement earlier on Friday.

Exports Aatmanirbhar ecosystem, major focal points in PM’s address

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that his government’s aim is to increase the contribution in the export market. “We need to focus on innovation. Centre and States need to come together for this. It will create new system of Aatma Nirbhar Bharat (self-reliant India). We need to develop global market for local goods,” Prime Minister Modi said.

“Government is focusing on several issues in the manufacturing and export sector, including policy decisions and infrastructure. The COVID-19 vaccination drive is underway. Our industries helped us to revive the growth and COVID-19 situation. It is good time to set aim in exports,” PM Modi added.

Prime Minister Modi emphasised on the need to focus on export sector while searching for new export destinations.

“States play an important role in the export sector. We're promoting healthy competition between States to create export hubs. We can create a group of Indian diaspora and they can promote the local goods in the global market. We need to search new destination for exports,” Prime Minister said.

Posted By: Mukul Sharma