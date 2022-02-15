New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: India on Monday called out the "political biases" at the United Nations (UN) and voiced regret that the present reporting mechanism of the intergovernmental organisation does not treat inputs on the issue by all member states on equal footing. India also took a veiled dig at Pakistan and said that close attention must be paid to threats emerging from Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM).

Speaking at the open briefing of the Counter-Terrorism Committee, Rajesh Parihar - Counsellor in India's Permanent Mission to the UN - said it is equally important to call out the masterminds behind these terrorist plots and not let them mislead the international community by painting themselves as victims of terrorism.

"We hope that Counter Terrorism Committee, its Executive Directorate - CTED, and the Analytical Support and Sanctions Monitoring Team will pay close attention to the terrorist threat emerging from Al-Qaida, particularly, their affiliates, Lashkar-e-Taiba and Jaish-e-Mohammed as well as the atrocities of terrorist groups against religious minorities. It is important that the UN reporting mechanism on these issues is unbiased, objective, inclusive and comprehensive," Parihar said.

India had also voiced its objection last week over failure of the UN Secretary General's report on Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) to take close notice of the close links between Lashkar and Jaish, and said inputs from all member should be treated on "equal footing".

India's Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador TS Tirumurti, while speaking at the Security Council briefing on 'Threat to International Peace & Security Caused by Terrorist Acts', had said India had been reiterating the close links between proscribed terrorist entities under the 1267 Sanctions regime such as Lashkar and Jaish.

"In spite of repeatedly flagging these concerns, the SG's report has failed to take notice of these linkages. We hope that in future iterations of such reports, inputs from all member states would be treated on an equal footing and an evidence based and credible yardstick be applied by its authors," he had said.

In his remarks at the briefing on the work of the Counter-Terrorism Committee Executive Directorate (CTED) with the Member States of South and South-East Asia, Parihar said that from the past few years, UN member states have been “ringing alarm bells” about terrorists having access to modern and emerging technologies such as internet, on mobile devices, social media, encrypted messaging services and using them to spread hatred, radical propaganda, fake narratives and carry out recruitment and terror activities.

"This threat has been further exacerbated due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The leaders of terrorist organisations in South Asia region continue to spread hatred against India and other countries in the region though internet platforms and social media, raise funds through fake charities, crowdfunding and by portraying themselves as humanitarian NGOs and non-profit organisations," he said.

Parihar voiced concern that more recently, terrorist groups have been using unmanned aerial platforms, such as drones and quadcopters for cross border trafficking of drugs and arms and for carrying out terrorist attacks.

"This cannot happen without connivance and support of the State agencies controlling the territory from where these terrorists are operating. We call upon them to cease their despicable acts. There is need for CTED to focus on such activities as well in their reporting," he said.

