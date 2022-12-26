'Need To Be Free From Narrow Perspective Of Past': PM Modi During Veer Baal Diwas Event In Delhi

PRIME Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said that if we want to take India to newer heights then we need to become free from the narrow perspectives of the past.

"If we want to take India to newer heights of success then we have to become free from the narrow perspectives of the past," PM Modi said during the program organised to mark the remembrance of the supreme sacrifice by the sons of Guru Gobind Singh-- Sahibzades, and Mata Gujri Ji on the occasion of Veer Baal Diwas.

Speaking at the event at Major Dhyan Chand Stadium in Delhi, the prime minister said that today the nation is paying tribute to the Sahibzades as they present an example of courage, valour and sacrifice.

Tributes to the Sahibzades on Veer Baal Diwas. They epitomised courage, valour and sacrifice. https://t.co/PPBvJJnXzS — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 26, 2022

"Veer Baal Diwas stands for the 'Shaurya' and 'Sikh balidan' and will also empower Indians to take pride in their identity, in the world. The day will help us celebrate the past and would inspire us to build the future," he said.

He then added that the day will keep reminding us that age does not matter as far as bravery is concerned.

"Sahibzada Ajit Singh and Jujar Singh are living legends of bravery and courage. Their lives have given us the inspiration to understand our values and identity globally," he said further mentioning that they were not afraid of anything and neither did they bow down before anybody.

"On one hand, there was terrorism, and spiritualism, and communal mayhem while on the other hand there was liberalism...on one hand there were forces of lakhs whereas on the other hand there was Veer Sahibzaade who did not relent at all," said the prime minister.

Stressing that this day will forever remind us of the contribution of 10 Gurus, the sacrifices of Sikhs for the pride and glory of the country, PM said, "World's history is filled with instances of atrocities. Three centuries ago Chamkaur and Sirhind wars were fought, on one side there was the Mughal Sultanate blind to communal extremism and on the other there were our Gurus."

"Sahibzades are inspiring generations. A country that has such history should be filled with confidence but unfortunately, in the name of history we were taught only certain narratives which leads to an inferiority complex," he said.

He then insisted that the new India should take inspiration from the ethics of Lord Rama, Gautam Buddha, Guru Nanak Dev, Maharana Pratap, and Chatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, PM Modi said that the key to success for every nation is based on 'Siddhant', 'Mulya', and 'Adarsh'.

"New India is rectifying the decade-old mistakes by encouraging the youth to take inspiration from History and work collectively towards the development of the country,' PM Modi said.

(With inputs from ANI)