New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: India on Thursday saw a massive surge in Covid cases as India reported positive cases in thousands. Among all the states, Delhi reported over 1,313 fresh Covid cases while Maharashtra logged over 5,368 fresh cases while West Bengal and Kerala saw a sharp spike as cases surged to 2,128 and 2,423 in the state.

India reported over 10,000 daily Covid cases after 33 days, the Union Health Ministry on Thursday said there is a need for heightened vigil among the people of the country. Meanwhile, 198 new cases of the Omicron variant were reported in Maharashtra, taking cases to 450 in the state. As per the Ministry of Health, India till 9:30 pm had 82402 Active cases, 480860 Covid deaths, and 1,43,83,22,742 administered vaccinations.

Delhi saw sharp surge in cases, Govt employed stricter restrictions:

Delhi on Thursday reported 1,313 fresh Covid-19 cases and 423 recoveries in the last 24 hours. The positivity rate is at 1.73%. The active cases are at 3,081 while the total recoveries are at 14,18,227.

Delhi reports 1,313 fresh COVID cases (positivity rate - 1.73 %) and 423 recoveries in the last 24 hours



Active cases: 3,081

Total recoveries: 14,18,227



The national capital recorded 923 infections yesterday

The Delhi Traffic Police Thursday said it has made elaborate traffic arrangements to ensure smooth vehicular movement on the eve of New Year, particularly in and around commercial hubs such as Connaught Place.

“Strict compliance of the latest orders of Delhi Disaster Management Authority will be implemented and following restrictions will be imposed from 8 pm on December 31 in the vicinity of Connaught Place till the conclusion of New Year celebrations. It will be applicable to all private and public transport vehicles,” said JCP (traffic) Vivek Kishore.

Meanwhile, DMRC reduced Metro seating capacity down to 200 in eight coachesfrom 2400 normally. The present restriction states only 50% seating and no standing travel.

Maharashtra reported over 5000 cases, Police imposed Section-144 in state

Maharashtra reported 5,368 fresh Covid-19 cases, 1,193 recoveries, and 22 deaths on Thursday, taking active cases to 18,217. A jump of 1,468 cases since yesterday. The number of Omicron cases rose to 450, with the state recording 198 cases of the variant today.

Maharashtra reports 5,368 fresh COVID cases (a jump of 1,468 over yesterday's numbers), 1,193 recoveries, and 22 deaths today, taking active cases to 18,217



The number of #Omicron cases rises to 450, with the state recording 198 cases of the variant today

An emergency meeting of the Maharashtra COVID-19 Task Force was chaired by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray today to review rising COVID-19 cases in the state.

Meanwhile, Mumbai Police on Thursday has imposed Section 144 in the city starting from today till January 7. As per the new COVID-19 restrictions, prohibition has been placed on New Year's celebrations, parties in any closed or open space including restaurants, hotels, bars, pubs, resorts, and clubs from December 30 to January 7.

Seven States of concern with high positivity rate named by the Health Ministry

The government on Thursday said that Maharashtra, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Delhi, Karnataka, and Gujarat are emerging as states and UTs of concern on the basis of weekly Covid-19 cases and positivity rate.

The weekly positivity rate of more than 10% is being noted in 8 districts including 6 districts from Mizoram, one from Arunachal Pradesh, Kolkata in West Bengal. The weekly case positivity rate is between 5-10% in 14 districts," Joint Secretary, Union Health Ministry, Luv Aggarwal said.

