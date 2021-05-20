India Coronavirus News: Noting that India's approach should be "dynamic", PM Modi asked that the DMs and officials to collect data on COVID-19, its mutation and its seriousness among youths and kids in their districts.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday held a crucial meet with district magistrates (DMs) and field officials from 10 states and union territories (UTs) and stressed that India must continue following appropriate COVID behaviour as the virus keeps changing variants.

Noting that India's approach should be "dynamic" and upgraded continuously, the Prime Minister asked that the DMs and officials to collect data on COVID-19, its mutation and its seriousness among youths and kids in their districts.

He also lauded the officials for their efforts to break the chain of the infection and said that they made good use of existing resources to fight the biggest disaster that mankind is facing in nearly 100 years.

"Coronavirus has made your work more demanding and challenging. In the midst of new challenges, we need new strategies and solutions. It becomes important to use local experiences and we need to work together as a country," PM Modi was quoted as saying as news agency ANI.

Prime Minister Modi also cautioned the official against wastage of vaccines, saying that "even single dose going waste denies someone protection shield". He said that the Union Health Ministry is providing information to the states regarding vaccines for 15 days, adding that it will help you in managing vaccination timelines.

"With your fieldwork, your experiences and feedback, we get help to form effective policies. Even to strategise vaccination drive, we are moving forward with suggestions given by States and other stakeholders," ANI quoted PM Modi as saying.

The Prime Minister on Thursday interacted with DMs and field officials from 10 states -- Chhattisgarh, Haryana, Kerala, Maharashtra, Odisha, Puducherry, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal and Andhra Pradesh.

On Tuesday, he had held a meeting with field officials from states and districts about their experience in handling the COVID-19 pandemic. Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa also attended the virtual meeting where Union Home Minister Amit Shah was present.

India, hit by the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, has been witnessing a decline in daily cases over the past few days. On Thursday, it reported 2.76 lakh fresh infections 3,874 deaths that pushed its cumulative caseload and toll to 2.23 crore and 2.87 lakh respectively.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma