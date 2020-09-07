According to the data available at the Union Health Ministry website, the novel coronavirus has affected 42,04,614 people in India and claimed 71,642 lives so far.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The coronavirus cases in India continued to surge at an unprecendented rate after the reported another single-day spike of 90,802. The Union Health Ministry also informed that 1,016 COVID-19 fatalities were reported during the same.

According to the data available at the Union Health Ministry website, the novel coronavirus has affected 42,04,614 people in India and claimed 71,642 lives so far. Out of the total number of cases, 8,82,542 are active COVID-19 cases in India while 32,50,429 have recovered from the deadly infection, taking the country's recovery rate to 77.30 per cent.

With this, India's coronavirus tally has crossed the total COVID-19 tally of Brazil. Now, India is the second worst affected country in the world by the pandemic after the United States of America (USA).

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 4,95,51,507 people have been tested for the deadly infection so far.

Here's the state-wise report on coronavirus pandemic in India:

Name of State/UT Active Cases Cured/Discharged/Migrated Deaths Total Cumulative Cumulative Andaman and Nicobar Islands 331 2951 50 Andhra Pradesh 99689 394019 4417 Arunachal Pradesh 1520 3472 8 Assam 28273 96826 360 Bihar 16426 130485 750 Chandigarh 2253 3439 71 Chhattisgarh 23685 21198 380 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 302 2271 2 Delhi 20909 165973 4567 Goa 4754 15839 236 Gujarat 16443 84631 3105 Haryana 15692 60051 806 Himachal Pradesh 2176 5184 55 Jammu and Kashmir 10446 32327 784 Jharkhand 14410 36184 469 Karnataka 99285 292873 6393 Kerala 22743 64751 347 Ladakh 850 2151 35 Madhya Pradesh 16115 55887 1572 Maharashtra 236208 644400 26604 Manipur 1820 5164 38 Meghalaya 1433 1556 16 Mizoram 380 734 0 Nagaland 657 3511 10 Odisha 27121 96364 546 Puducherry 5086 11632 314 Punjab 16156 45455 1862 Rajasthan 14958 74861 1137 Sikkim 534 1371 5 Tamil Nadu 51458 404186 7836 Telengana 31635 110241 895 Tripura 6311 9048 149 Uttarakhand 7640 16648 341 Uttar Pradesh 61625 200738 3920 West Bengal 23218 154008 3562 Total 882542 3250429 71642

(The information mentioned above has been taken from the official website of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare)

Amid the surging coronavirus cases across the country, metro services in India resume their operations from Monday in a graded manner. Based on the Unlock 4.0 guidelines issued by the Narendra Modi government, metro services in Delhi, Noida, Chennai, Kochi, Bengaluru, Mumbai Line-1, Jaipur, Hyderabad, Nagpur, Kolkata and Gujarat resumed their operations on Monday.

The Centre last month had released the guidelines for the fourth phase of Unlock 4.0. According to the latest guidelines issued by the Centre, metro services across the country were allowed resume their operations while schools, colleges and other educational institutions remain closed. The Centre has also put a restriction on all social and political gatherings.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma