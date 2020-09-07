Nearly 91,000 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours take India's tally over 42 lakh; death toll over 71,000 | Check state-wise tally here
New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The coronavirus cases in India continued to surge at an unprecendented rate after the reported another single-day spike of 90,802. The Union Health Ministry also informed that 1,016 COVID-19 fatalities were reported during the same.
According to the data available at the Union Health Ministry website, the novel coronavirus has affected 42,04,614 people in India and claimed 71,642 lives so far. Out of the total number of cases, 8,82,542 are active COVID-19 cases in India while 32,50,429 have recovered from the deadly infection, taking the country's recovery rate to 77.30 per cent.
With this, India's coronavirus tally has crossed the total COVID-19 tally of Brazil. Now, India is the second worst affected country in the world by the pandemic after the United States of America (USA).
According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 4,95,51,507 people have been tested for the deadly infection so far.
Here's the state-wise report on coronavirus pandemic in India:
|Name of State/UT
|Active Cases
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated
|Deaths
|Total
|Cumulative
|Cumulative
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|331
|2951
|50
|Andhra Pradesh
|99689
|394019
|4417
|Arunachal Pradesh
|1520
|3472
|8
|Assam
|28273
|96826
|360
|Bihar
|16426
|130485
|750
|Chandigarh
|2253
|3439
|71
|Chhattisgarh
|23685
|21198
|380
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|302
|2271
|2
|Delhi
|20909
|165973
|4567
|Goa
|4754
|15839
|236
|Gujarat
|16443
|84631
|3105
|Haryana
|15692
|60051
|806
|Himachal Pradesh
|2176
|5184
|55
|Jammu and Kashmir
|10446
|32327
|784
|Jharkhand
|14410
|36184
|469
|Karnataka
|99285
|292873
|6393
|Kerala
|22743
|64751
|347
|Ladakh
|850
|2151
|35
|Madhya Pradesh
|16115
|55887
|1572
|Maharashtra
|236208
|644400
|26604
|Manipur
|1820
|5164
|38
|Meghalaya
|1433
|1556
|16
|Mizoram
|380
|734
|0
|Nagaland
|657
|3511
|10
|Odisha
|27121
|96364
|546
|Puducherry
|5086
|11632
|314
|Punjab
|16156
|45455
|1862
|Rajasthan
|14958
|74861
|1137
|Sikkim
|534
|1371
|5
|Tamil Nadu
|51458
|404186
|7836
|Telengana
|31635
|110241
|895
|Tripura
|6311
|9048
|149
|Uttarakhand
|7640
|16648
|341
|Uttar Pradesh
|61625
|200738
|3920
|West Bengal
|23218
|154008
|3562
|Total
|882542
|3250429
|71642
(The information mentioned above has been taken from the official website of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare)
Amid the surging coronavirus cases across the country, metro services in India resume their operations from Monday in a graded manner. Based on the Unlock 4.0 guidelines issued by the Narendra Modi government, metro services in Delhi, Noida, Chennai, Kochi, Bengaluru, Mumbai Line-1, Jaipur, Hyderabad, Nagpur, Kolkata and Gujarat resumed their operations on Monday.
The Centre last month had released the guidelines for the fourth phase of Unlock 4.0. According to the latest guidelines issued by the Centre, metro services across the country were allowed resume their operations while schools, colleges and other educational institutions remain closed. The Centre has also put a restriction on all social and political gatherings.
Posted By: Aalok Sensharma