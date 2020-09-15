Nearly 84,000 new cases in a day take India's COVID-19 tally past 49-lakh mark; death toll near 81,000
New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: After the continuous spike of over 90,000 cases of COVID-19 in the last week, India on Tuesday registered 83,809 new infections taking the overall coronavirus caseload in the country past 49-lakh mark. With the latest 24-hour spike, India's coronavirus toll reached 49,30,237.
The death toll in the country also crossed the grim milestone of 80,000 deaths and reached 80,776 with 1,054 people succumbing to the virus during the last 24-hours in the country.
Of the total 49,30,237 cases, 9,90,061 are active cases, while 38,59,400 people have been cured and discharged from the hospitals across the country.
Among the Indian states, Maharashtra remains to be the worst-hit state with nearly 11 lakh cases of coronavirus. Maharashtra's COVID-19 tally rose to 10,77,374 on Monday with the addition of 17,066 new cases. With 257 deaths in the last 24 hours, the toll in the state went up to 29,894. In its daily media bulletin, the department said it included 106 old fatalities in addition to the 257 as part of portal updation. In all, it has added 363 deaths.
Fresh COVID-19 cases in Andhra Pradesh slumped below the 8,000-mark after about three weeks on Monday, taking the tally to 5.75 lakh, but the number of tests too came down by more than 10,000. As many as 9,764 patients got cured and discharged from hospitals, while 60 more succumbed to the pandemic as the toll mounted to 4,972.
Tamil Nadu reported 5,752 fresh COVID cases on Monday, taking the tally to 5,08,511 while the death toll mounted to 8,434 with 53 more fatalities. Of the fresh infections, Chennai reported 991 and the remainder was spread across Tamil Nadu.
Here is the state-wise list of coronavirus cases and deaths in the country:
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases*
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated*
|Deaths**
|Total
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|227
|25
|3278
|35
|52
|1
|Andhra Pradesh
|93204
|1868
|476903
|9764
|4972
|60
|Arunachal Pradesh
|1756
|24
|4531
|152
|11
|1
|Assam
|28630
|469
|115054
|1921
|482
|13
|Bihar
|13975
|138
|145560
|2210
|831
|9
|Chandigarh
|2847
|119
|5300
|130
|98
|5
|Chhattisgarh
|33645
|2140
|33109
|1178
|573
|18
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|248
|7
|2513
|25
|2
|Delhi
|28641
|171
|188122
|3374
|4770
|26
|Goa
|4946
|227
|19648
|519
|304
|14
|Gujarat
|16469
|62
|95138
|1255
|3227
|17
|Haryana
|20417
|338
|74712
|2125
|1000
|25
|Himachal Pradesh
|3659
|295
|6182
|68
|82
|5
|Jammu and Kashmir
|18049
|568
|36381
|644
|895
|17
|Jharkhand
|14064
|272
|48112
|1529
|561
|6
|Karnataka
|98482
|740
|361823
|8865
|7384
|119
|Kerala
|30555
|415
|79809
|2110
|454
|15
|Ladakh
|903
|34
|2475
|39
|41
|1
|Madhya Pradesh
|21228
|741
|67711
|1713
|1791
|29
|Maharashtra
|291630
|914
|755850
|15789
|29894
|363
|Manipur
|1585
|53
|6340
|149
|46
|Meghalaya
|1686
|63
|2151
|76
|27
|1
|Mizoram
|549
|49
|919
|89
|0
|Nagaland
|1289
|117
|3915
|14
|10
|Odisha
|32344
|805
|122024
|3382
|637
|11
|Puducherry
|4805
|73
|15027
|457
|394
|9
|Punjab
|20690
|903
|58999
|1463
|2424
|68
|Rajasthan
|16726
|72
|86162
|1644
|1250
|14
|Sikkim
|582
|15
|1521
|16
|16
|2
|Tamil Nadu
|46912
|100
|453165
|5799
|8434
|53
|Telangana
|30400
|132
|129187
|2180
|984
|10
|Tripura
|7564
|135
|11925
|389
|207
|7
|Uttarakhand
|10374
|145
|22213
|1173
|429
|15
|Uttar Pradesh
|67287
|835
|245417
|5932
|4491
|62
|West Bengal
|23693
|69
|178223
|3084
|4003
|58
|Total#
|990061
|3463
|3859399
|79292
|80776
|1054
Posted By: Talib Khan