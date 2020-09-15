Of the total49,30,237 cases, 9,90,061 are active cases, while 38,59,400 people have been cured and discharged from the hospitals across the country.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: After the continuous spike of over 90,000 cases of COVID-19 in the last week, India on Tuesday registered 83,809 new infections taking the overall coronavirus caseload in the country past 49-lakh mark. With the latest 24-hour spike, India's coronavirus toll reached 49,30,237.

The death toll in the country also crossed the grim milestone of 80,000 deaths and reached 80,776 with 1,054 people succumbing to the virus during the last 24-hours in the country.

Of the total 49,30,237 cases, 9,90,061 are active cases, while 38,59,400 people have been cured and discharged from the hospitals across the country.

Among the Indian states, Maharashtra remains to be the worst-hit state with nearly 11 lakh cases of coronavirus. Maharashtra's COVID-19 tally rose to 10,77,374 on Monday with the addition of 17,066 new cases. With 257 deaths in the last 24 hours, the toll in the state went up to 29,894. In its daily media bulletin, the department said it included 106 old fatalities in addition to the 257 as part of portal updation. In all, it has added 363 deaths.

Fresh COVID-19 cases in Andhra Pradesh slumped below the 8,000-mark after about three weeks on Monday, taking the tally to 5.75 lakh, but the number of tests too came down by more than 10,000. As many as 9,764 patients got cured and discharged from hospitals, while 60 more succumbed to the pandemic as the toll mounted to 4,972.

Tamil Nadu reported 5,752 fresh COVID cases on Monday, taking the tally to 5,08,511 while the death toll mounted to 8,434 with 53 more fatalities. Of the fresh infections, Chennai reported 991 and the remainder was spread across Tamil Nadu.

Here is the state-wise list of coronavirus cases and deaths in the country:

Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Andaman and Nicobar Islands 227 25 3278 35 52 1 Andhra Pradesh 93204 1868 476903 9764 4972 60 Arunachal Pradesh 1756 24 4531 152 11 1 Assam 28630 469 115054 1921 482 13 Bihar 13975 138 145560 2210 831 9 Chandigarh 2847 119 5300 130 98 5 Chhattisgarh 33645 2140 33109 1178 573 18 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 248 7 2513 25 2 Delhi 28641 171 188122 3374 4770 26 Goa 4946 227 19648 519 304 14 Gujarat 16469 62 95138 1255 3227 17 Haryana 20417 338 74712 2125 1000 25 Himachal Pradesh 3659 295 6182 68 82 5 Jammu and Kashmir 18049 568 36381 644 895 17 Jharkhand 14064 272 48112 1529 561 6 Karnataka 98482 740 361823 8865 7384 119 Kerala 30555 415 79809 2110 454 15 Ladakh 903 34 2475 39 41 1 Madhya Pradesh 21228 741 67711 1713 1791 29 Maharashtra 291630 914 755850 15789 29894 363 Manipur 1585 53 6340 149 46 Meghalaya 1686 63 2151 76 27 1 Mizoram 549 49 919 89 0 Nagaland 1289 117 3915 14 10 Odisha 32344 805 122024 3382 637 11 Puducherry 4805 73 15027 457 394 9 Punjab 20690 903 58999 1463 2424 68 Rajasthan 16726 72 86162 1644 1250 14 Sikkim 582 15 1521 16 16 2 Tamil Nadu 46912 100 453165 5799 8434 53 Telangana 30400 132 129187 2180 984 10 Tripura 7564 135 11925 389 207 7 Uttarakhand 10374 145 22213 1173 429 15 Uttar Pradesh 67287 835 245417 5932 4491 62 West Bengal 23693 69 178223 3084 4003 58 Total# 990061 3463 3859399 79292 80776 1054





