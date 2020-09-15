New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: After the continuous spike of over 90,000 cases of COVID-19 in the last week, India on Tuesday registered 83,809 new infections taking the overall coronavirus caseload in the country past 49-lakh mark. With the latest 24-hour spike, India's coronavirus toll reached 49,30,237. 

The death toll in the country also crossed the grim milestone of 80,000 deaths and reached 80,776 with 1,054 people succumbing to the virus during the last 24-hours in the country. 

Of the total 49,30,237 cases, 9,90,061 are active cases, while 38,59,400 people have been cured and discharged from the hospitals across the country. 

Among the Indian states, Maharashtra remains to be the worst-hit state with nearly 11 lakh cases of coronavirus. Maharashtra's COVID-19 tally rose to 10,77,374 on Monday with the addition of 17,066 new cases. With 257 deaths in the last 24 hours, the toll in the state went up to 29,894.  In its daily media bulletin, the department said it included 106 old fatalities in addition to the 257 as part of portal updation. In all, it has added 363 deaths.

Fresh COVID-19 cases in Andhra Pradesh slumped below the 8,000-mark after about three weeks on Monday, taking the tally to 5.75 lakh, but the number of tests too came down by more than 10,000. As many as 9,764 patients got cured and discharged from hospitals, while 60 more succumbed to the pandemic as the toll mounted to 4,972. 

Tamil Nadu reported 5,752 fresh COVID cases on Monday, taking the tally to 5,08,511 while the death toll mounted to 8,434 with 53 more fatalities. Of the fresh infections, Chennai reported 991 and the remainder was spread across Tamil Nadu. 

Here is the state-wise list of coronavirus cases and deaths in the country:

Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths**
Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday
Andaman and Nicobar Islands 227 25  3278 35  52
Andhra Pradesh 93204 1868  476903 9764  4972 60 
Arunachal Pradesh 1756 24  4531 152  11
Assam 28630 469  115054 1921  482 13 
Bihar 13975 138  145560 2210  831
Chandigarh 2847 119  5300 130  98
Chhattisgarh 33645 2140  33109 1178  573 18 
Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 248 2513 25  2  
Delhi 28641 171  188122 3374  4770 26 
Goa 4946 227  19648 519  304 14 
Gujarat 16469 62  95138 1255  3227 17 
Haryana 20417 338  74712 2125  1000 25 
Himachal Pradesh 3659 295  6182 68  82
Jammu and Kashmir 18049 568  36381 644  895 17 
Jharkhand 14064 272  48112 1529  561
Karnataka 98482 740  361823 8865  7384 119 
Kerala 30555 415  79809 2110  454 15 
Ladakh 903 34  2475 39  41
Madhya Pradesh 21228 741  67711 1713  1791 29 
Maharashtra 291630 914  755850 15789  29894 363 
Manipur 1585 53  6340 149  46  
Meghalaya 1686 63  2151 76  27
Mizoram 549 49  919 89  0  
Nagaland 1289 117  3915 14  10  
Odisha 32344 805  122024 3382  637 11 
Puducherry 4805 73  15027 457  394
Punjab 20690 903  58999 1463  2424 68 
Rajasthan 16726 72  86162 1644  1250 14 
Sikkim 582 15  1521 16  16
Tamil Nadu 46912 100  453165 5799  8434 53 
Telangana 30400 132  129187 2180  984 10 
Tripura 7564 135  11925 389  207
Uttarakhand 10374 145  22213 1173  429 15 
Uttar Pradesh 67287 835  245417 5932  4491 62 
West Bengal 23693 69  178223 3084  4003 58 
Total# 990061 3463  3859399 79292  80776 1054 


