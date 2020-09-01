Nearly 70,000 new COVID-19 cases in a day take India's tally near 37-lakh; death toll crosses 65,000-mark
New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: After registering a record number of nearly 80,000 new cases on Monday, India, during the last 24 hours, recorded a spike of 69,921 new positive cases of coronavirus taking the total COVID-19 toll of the country to 36,91,167.
The death toll in the country also crossed the 65,000-mark and reached 65,288 after 819 new fatalities were registered in the country. India is on the third position in the list worst-hit nations from the coronavirus pandemic. Only the US with over 62 lakh cases and 1.87 lakh deaths and Brazil with over 39 lakh cases and 1.21 lakh deaths are ahead of India in the list.
Of the total 36,91,167 cases in the country, only 7,85,996 are active cases, while 28,39,883 people have been cured and discharged from the hospitals across the country. According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 10.16 lakh samples were tested on Monday and over 4.33 crore samples have been tested so far in the country.
The Union Health Ministry informed that the average daily recovered cases (week wise) have grown 4 times from 15,000 in the first week of July to 61,700 in last week of August.
"Average daily recovered cases (week wise) have grown 4 times from 15,000 in 1st week of July to 61,700 in last week of August," MOHFW tweeted.
"The steep rise in #COVID19 Recoveries indicates that India's collaborative, graded and evolving response strategy has borne results," the ministry said in another tweet.
Meanwhile, Maharashtra's COVID-19 tally rose to 7,92,541 on Monday with the addition of 11,852 new cases, while 184 patients succumbed to the infection, 32 of them in Mumbai. With the 184 new deaths reported on Monday, the state's fatality count rose to 24,583.
For the sixth day in a row, more than 10,000 fresh COVID-19 cases were reported, as Andhra Pradesh's Covid-19 graph continued its steep spiral to reach 4,34,771 on Monday. And, AP has become the second state behind Maharashtra to have more than one lakh active coronavirus cases.
Tamil Nadu on Monday reported 5,956 fresh COVID cases taking the tally to 4,28,041 as 91 more fatalities pushed the death toll to 7,322. After logging 6,000 plus new cases for two consecutive days, the new infections today dipped below the 6,000-mark in Tamil Nadu.
Here is the state-wise list of coronavirus cases and deaths across the country:
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases*
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated*
|Deaths**
|Total
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|439
|34
|2647
|61
|46
|1
|Andhra Pradesh
|100276
|1147
|330526
|8772
|3969
|85
|Arunachal Pradesh
|1220
|15
|2885
|63
|7
|Assam
|23273
|1722
|85461
|1534
|306
|10
|Bihar
|16335
|998
|119540
|2416
|582
|4
|Chandigarh
|1859
|52
|2431
|135
|56
|4
|Chhattisgarh
|14237
|717
|16989
|686
|277
|8
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|284
|12
|2081
|39
|2
|Delhi
|14626
|167
|155678
|1507
|4444
|18
|Goa
|3649
|14
|13577
|391
|192
|9
|Gujarat
|15524
|252
|77756
|1025
|3020
|14
|Haryana
|11371
|391
|52672
|1052
|689
|7
|Himachal Pradesh
|1563
|103
|4515
|65
|38
|3
|Jammu and Kashmir
|7980
|21
|29015
|505
|703
|9
|Jharkhand
|14096
|2519
|27143
|695
|417
|7
|Karnataka
|87254
|856
|249467
|7238
|5702
|113
|Kerala
|23553
|166
|51538
|1689
|294
|7
|Ladakh
|773
|74
|1874
|117
|34
|Madhya Pradesh
|13914
|322
|48657
|1190
|1394
|20
|Maharashtra
|194399
|510
|573559
|11158
|24583
|184
|Manipur
|1894
|49
|4330
|91
|28
|Meghalaya
|1196
|88
|1162
|113
|10
|Mizoram
|420
|2
|591
|2
|0
|Nagaland
|874
|13
|3067
|41
|9
|Odisha
|25758
|1461
|77286
|4053
|492
|10
|Puducherry
|4849
|89
|9334
|366
|228
|7
|Punjab
|15512
|137
|37027
|1280
|1453
|49
|Rajasthan
|13825
|266
|66812
|1719
|1056
|13
|Sikkim
|424
|20
|1225
|5
|3
|Tamil Nadu
|52578
|143
|368141
|6008
|7322
|91
|Telengana
|31699
|400
|95162
|2325
|836
|9
|Tripura
|4366
|258
|7674
|241
|113
|10
|Uttarakhand
|5908
|4
|13650
|584
|269
|12
|Uttar Pradesh
|54788
|122
|172140
|4597
|3486
|63
|West Bengal
|25280
|377
|134270
|3318
|3228
|52
|Total#
|785996
|4021
|2839882
|65081
|65288
|819
