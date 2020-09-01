Of the total 36,91,167 cases in the country, only 7,85,996 are active cases, while 28,39,883 people have been cured and discharged from the hospitals across the country.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: After registering a record number of nearly 80,000 new cases on Monday, India, during the last 24 hours, recorded a spike of 69,921 new positive cases of coronavirus taking the total COVID-19 toll of the country to 36,91,167.

The death toll in the country also crossed the 65,000-mark and reached 65,288 after 819 new fatalities were registered in the country. India is on the third position in the list worst-hit nations from the coronavirus pandemic. Only the US with over 62 lakh cases and 1.87 lakh deaths and Brazil with over 39 lakh cases and 1.21 lakh deaths are ahead of India in the list.

Of the total 36,91,167 cases in the country, only 7,85,996 are active cases, while 28,39,883 people have been cured and discharged from the hospitals across the country. According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 10.16 lakh samples were tested on Monday and over 4.33 crore samples have been tested so far in the country.



The Union Health Ministry informed that the average daily recovered cases (week wise) have grown 4 times from 15,000 in the first week of July to 61,700 in last week of August.



"Average daily recovered cases (week wise) have grown 4 times from 15,000 in 1st week of July to 61,700 in last week of August," MOHFW tweeted.



"The steep rise in #COVID19 Recoveries indicates that India's collaborative, graded and evolving response strategy has borne results," the ministry said in another tweet.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra's COVID-19 tally rose to 7,92,541 on Monday with the addition of 11,852 new cases, while 184 patients succumbed to the infection, 32 of them in Mumbai. With the 184 new deaths reported on Monday, the state's fatality count rose to 24,583.

For the sixth day in a row, more than 10,000 fresh COVID-19 cases were reported, as Andhra Pradesh's Covid-19 graph continued its steep spiral to reach 4,34,771 on Monday. And, AP has become the second state behind Maharashtra to have more than one lakh active coronavirus cases.

Tamil Nadu on Monday reported 5,956 fresh COVID cases taking the tally to 4,28,041 as 91 more fatalities pushed the death toll to 7,322. After logging 6,000 plus new cases for two consecutive days, the new infections today dipped below the 6,000-mark in Tamil Nadu.

Here is the state-wise list of coronavirus cases and deaths across the country:

Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Andaman and Nicobar Islands 439 34 2647 61 46 1 Andhra Pradesh 100276 1147 330526 8772 3969 85 Arunachal Pradesh 1220 15 2885 63 7 Assam 23273 1722 85461 1534 306 10 Bihar 16335 998 119540 2416 582 4 Chandigarh 1859 52 2431 135 56 4 Chhattisgarh 14237 717 16989 686 277 8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 284 12 2081 39 2 Delhi 14626 167 155678 1507 4444 18 Goa 3649 14 13577 391 192 9 Gujarat 15524 252 77756 1025 3020 14 Haryana 11371 391 52672 1052 689 7 Himachal Pradesh 1563 103 4515 65 38 3 Jammu and Kashmir 7980 21 29015 505 703 9 Jharkhand 14096 2519 27143 695 417 7 Karnataka 87254 856 249467 7238 5702 113 Kerala 23553 166 51538 1689 294 7 Ladakh 773 74 1874 117 34 Madhya Pradesh 13914 322 48657 1190 1394 20 Maharashtra 194399 510 573559 11158 24583 184 Manipur 1894 49 4330 91 28 Meghalaya 1196 88 1162 113 10 Mizoram 420 2 591 2 0 Nagaland 874 13 3067 41 9 Odisha 25758 1461 77286 4053 492 10 Puducherry 4849 89 9334 366 228 7 Punjab 15512 137 37027 1280 1453 49 Rajasthan 13825 266 66812 1719 1056 13 Sikkim 424 20 1225 5 3 Tamil Nadu 52578 143 368141 6008 7322 91 Telengana 31699 400 95162 2325 836 9 Tripura 4366 258 7674 241 113 10 Uttarakhand 5908 4 13650 584 269 12 Uttar Pradesh 54788 122 172140 4597 3486 63 West Bengal 25280 377 134270 3318 3228 52 Total# 785996 4021 2839882 65081 65288 819





Posted By: Talib Khan