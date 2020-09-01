New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: After registering a record number of nearly 80,000 new cases on Monday, India, during the last 24 hours, recorded a spike of 69,921 new positive cases of coronavirus taking the total COVID-19 toll of the country to 36,91,167. 

The death toll in the country also crossed the 65,000-mark and reached 65,288 after 819 new fatalities were registered in the country. India is on the third position in the list worst-hit nations from the coronavirus pandemic. Only the US with over 62 lakh cases and 1.87 lakh deaths and Brazil with over 39 lakh cases and 1.21 lakh deaths are ahead of India in the list. 

Of the total 36,91,167 cases in the country, only 7,85,996 are active cases, while 28,39,883 people have been cured and discharged from the hospitals across the country. According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 10.16 lakh samples were tested on Monday and over 4.33 crore samples have been tested so far in the country.

The Union Health Ministry informed that the average daily recovered cases (week wise) have grown 4 times from 15,000 in the first week of July to 61,700 in last week of August.

"Average daily recovered cases (week wise) have grown 4 times from 15,000 in 1st week of July to 61,700 in last week of August," MOHFW tweeted.

"The steep rise in #COVID19 Recoveries indicates that India's collaborative, graded and evolving response strategy has borne results," the ministry said in another tweet.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra's COVID-19 tally rose to 7,92,541 on Monday with the addition of 11,852 new cases, while 184 patients succumbed to the infection, 32 of them in Mumbai. With the 184 new deaths reported on Monday, the state's fatality count rose to 24,583. 

For the sixth day in a row, more than 10,000 fresh COVID-19 cases were reported, as Andhra Pradesh's Covid-19 graph continued its steep spiral to reach 4,34,771 on Monday. And, AP has become the second state behind Maharashtra to have more than one lakh active coronavirus cases. 

Tamil Nadu on Monday reported 5,956 fresh COVID cases taking the tally to 4,28,041 as 91 more fatalities pushed the death toll to 7,322. After logging 6,000 plus new cases for two consecutive days, the new infections today dipped below the 6,000-mark in Tamil Nadu.

Here is the state-wise list of coronavirus cases and deaths across the country:

Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths**
Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday
Andaman and Nicobar Islands 439 34  2647 61  46
Andhra Pradesh 100276 1147  330526 8772  3969 85 
Arunachal Pradesh 1220 15  2885 63  7  
Assam 23273 1722  85461 1534  306 10 
Bihar 16335 998  119540 2416  582
Chandigarh 1859 52  2431 135  56
Chhattisgarh 14237 717  16989 686  277
Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 284 12  2081 39  2  
Delhi 14626 167  155678 1507  4444 18 
Goa 3649 14  13577 391  192
Gujarat 15524 252  77756 1025  3020 14 
Haryana 11371 391  52672 1052  689
Himachal Pradesh 1563 103  4515 65  38
Jammu and Kashmir 7980 21  29015 505  703
Jharkhand 14096 2519  27143 695  417
Karnataka 87254 856  249467 7238  5702 113 
Kerala 23553 166  51538 1689  294
Ladakh 773 74  1874 117  34  
Madhya Pradesh 13914 322  48657 1190  1394 20 
Maharashtra 194399 510  573559 11158  24583 184 
Manipur 1894 49  4330 91  28  
Meghalaya 1196 88  1162 113  10  
Mizoram 420 591 0  
Nagaland 874 13  3067 41  9  
Odisha 25758 1461  77286 4053  492 10 
Puducherry 4849 89  9334 366  228
Punjab 15512 137  37027 1280  1453 49 
Rajasthan 13825 266  66812 1719  1056 13 
Sikkim 424 20  1225 3  
Tamil Nadu 52578 143  368141 6008  7322 91 
Telengana 31699 400  95162 2325  836
Tripura 4366 258  7674 241  113 10 
Uttarakhand 5908 13650 584  269 12 
Uttar Pradesh 54788 122  172140 4597  3486 63 
West Bengal 25280 377  134270 3318  3228 52 
Total# 785996 4021  2839882 65081  65288 819 


