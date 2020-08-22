Meanwhile, India's recovery rate has improved to 74.69 per cent as 22,22,577 people have recovered from the deadly pathogen, the Union Health Ministry noted.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: India's coronavirus tally on Saturday increased to 29,75,702 after the country reported a single-day spike of 69,878, said the Union Health Ministry, adding that 945 fatalities were reported during the same period.

In its daily updates, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said that there are 6,97,330 active coronavirus cases in India, adding that the fatality rate in the country stands at 1.87 per cent, which is the lowest in the world, as 55,794 people have lost their lives to coronavirus.

Meanwhile, India's recovery rate has improved to 74.69 per cent as 22,22,577 people have recovered from the deadly pathogen, the Union Health Ministry noted.

"India crosses the milestone of 1 million COVID-19 tests a day. More than 10 lakh people tested in the last 24 hours," the Union Health Ministry said earlier in the day.

The novel coronavirus, which was first reported in China's Wuhan, has been surging at an alarming rate across the country. The first coronavirus cases was reported in India on January 30 but the country has become the third worst-hit nation in the world after the United States (US) and Brazil.

With the whole world battling hard against the pandemic, the World Health Organisation (WHO) chief has said that he hopes the world can end the coronavirus pandemic in less than two years - less time than it took for the 1918 flu pandemic to be stopped.

"And in our situation now with more technology, and of course with more connectiveness, the virus has a better chance of spreading, it can move fast because we are more connected now," he told a briefing in Geneva.

"But at the same time we have also the technology to stop it and the knowledge to stop it. So we have a disadvantage of globalisation, closeness, connectedness but an advantage of better technology. So we hope to finish this pandemic (in) less than two years," he added.

Here's the state-wise report on coronavirus pandemic in India:

Name of State/UT Active Cases Cured/Discharged/Migrated Deaths Total Cumulative Cumulative Andaman and Nicobar Islands 1011 1638 31 Andhra Pradesh 87177 235218 3001 Arunachal Pradesh 968 2093 5 Assam 22711 63120 221 Bihar 26789 87660 492 Chandigarh 1094 1390 31 Chhattisgarh 6594 11739 168 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 401 1627 2 Delhi 11271 141826 4257 Goa 3910 9063 126 Gujarat 14308 65946 2853 Haryana 7555 42793 578 Himachal Pradesh 1430 3085 23 Jammu and Kashmir 6914 23225 578 Jharkhand 9410 17057 286 Karnataka 82165 170381 4429 Kerala 18184 33824 191 Ladakh 623 1436 18 Madhya Pradesh 10782 37540 1171 Maharashtra 162806 459124 21359 Manipur 1905 3002 18 Meghalaya 925 730 6 Mizoram 493 402 0 Nagaland 1654 1921 8 Odisha 21063 48577 380 Puducherry 3521 5634 137 Punjab 13830 23037 957 Rajasthan 14508 51190 921 Sikkim 460 827 3 Tamil Nadu 53283 301913 6239 Telengana 21687 76967 737 Tripura 2373 5649 69 Uttarakhand 4016 9433 187 Uttar Pradesh 48511 121090 2733 West Bengal 27696 98789 2634 Total 692028 2158946 54849

(The information mentioned above has been taken from the official website of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare)

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma