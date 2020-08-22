Nearly 70,000 new coronavirus cases in a day take India's tally to 29.75 lakh; death toll over 55,000 | Check state-wise list here
New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: India's coronavirus tally on Saturday increased to 29,75,702 after the country reported a single-day spike of 69,878, said the Union Health Ministry, adding that 945 fatalities were reported during the same period.
In its daily updates, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said that there are 6,97,330 active coronavirus cases in India, adding that the fatality rate in the country stands at 1.87 per cent, which is the lowest in the world, as 55,794 people have lost their lives to coronavirus.
Meanwhile, India's recovery rate has improved to 74.69 per cent as 22,22,577 people have recovered from the deadly pathogen, the Union Health Ministry noted.
"India crosses the milestone of 1 million COVID-19 tests a day. More than 10 lakh people tested in the last 24 hours," the Union Health Ministry said earlier in the day.
The novel coronavirus, which was first reported in China's Wuhan, has been surging at an alarming rate across the country. The first coronavirus cases was reported in India on January 30 but the country has become the third worst-hit nation in the world after the United States (US) and Brazil.
With the whole world battling hard against the pandemic, the World Health Organisation (WHO) chief has said that he hopes the world can end the coronavirus pandemic in less than two years - less time than it took for the 1918 flu pandemic to be stopped.
"And in our situation now with more technology, and of course with more connectiveness, the virus has a better chance of spreading, it can move fast because we are more connected now," he told a briefing in Geneva.
"But at the same time we have also the technology to stop it and the knowledge to stop it. So we have a disadvantage of globalisation, closeness, connectedness but an advantage of better technology. So we hope to finish this pandemic (in) less than two years," he added.
Here's the state-wise report on coronavirus pandemic in India:
|Name of State/UT
|Active Cases
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated
|Deaths
|Total
|Cumulative
|Cumulative
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|1011
|1638
|31
|Andhra Pradesh
|87177
|235218
|3001
|Arunachal Pradesh
|968
|2093
|5
|Assam
|22711
|63120
|221
|Bihar
|26789
|87660
|492
|Chandigarh
|1094
|1390
|31
|Chhattisgarh
|6594
|11739
|168
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|401
|1627
|2
|Delhi
|11271
|141826
|4257
|Goa
|3910
|9063
|126
|Gujarat
|14308
|65946
|2853
|Haryana
|7555
|42793
|578
|Himachal Pradesh
|1430
|3085
|23
|Jammu and Kashmir
|6914
|23225
|578
|Jharkhand
|9410
|17057
|286
|Karnataka
|82165
|170381
|4429
|Kerala
|18184
|33824
|191
|Ladakh
|623
|1436
|18
|Madhya Pradesh
|10782
|37540
|1171
|Maharashtra
|162806
|459124
|21359
|Manipur
|1905
|3002
|18
|Meghalaya
|925
|730
|6
|Mizoram
|493
|402
|0
|Nagaland
|1654
|1921
|8
|Odisha
|21063
|48577
|380
|Puducherry
|3521
|5634
|137
|Punjab
|13830
|23037
|957
|Rajasthan
|14508
|51190
|921
|Sikkim
|460
|827
|3
|Tamil Nadu
|53283
|301913
|6239
|Telengana
|21687
|76967
|737
|Tripura
|2373
|5649
|69
|Uttarakhand
|4016
|9433
|187
|Uttar Pradesh
|48511
|121090
|2733
|West Bengal
|27696
|98789
|2634
|Total
|692028
|2158946
|54849
(The information mentioned above has been taken from the official website of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare)
Posted By: Aalok Sensharma