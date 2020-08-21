Nearly 69,000 new COVID-19 cases in a day take India's tally past 29 lakh; death toll nears 55,000 | Check state-wise list here
New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: India's coronavirus tally on Friday crossed the 29 lakh mark after the country reported a single-day spike of 68,898. In its daily updates, the Union Health Ministry informed that the country's coronavirus tally has increased to 29,05,824 while the death toll has surged to 54,849 as 983 fatalities were reported during the last 24 hours.
According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, there are 6,92,028 active coronavirus cases in India while the country's recovery rate has improved to 74.30 per cent as 21,58,946 people have recovered from coronavirus and discharged from hospitals.
According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), a cumulative total of 3,34,67,237 samples have been tested up to August 20 with 8,05,985 samples being tested on Thursday with the country's positivity rate standing at 8.54 per cent.
"Testing in India has steeply increased to more than 9 lakh tests per day. This is bolstered with all states and UTs testing more than 140 tests per day per million population as advised by the WHO (World Health Organisation)," Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said in a statement.
With coronavirus surging at an alarming rate, a Reuters report has claimed that at least one in four people in India may have been infected with the coronavirus - a much higher number than official government figures suggest.
According to the report, a private agency has found that 26 per cent people living in India have antibodies against coronavirus. The report also added that the presence of antibodies is uniform across all age groups, including children, noting that "if the current trend continues, the percentage of India’s population having antibodies may reach 40 per cent before the end of December".
Here's the state-wise report on coronavirus pandemic in India:
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated
|Deaths
|Total
|Cumulative
|Cumulative
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|1011
|1638
|31
|Andhra Pradesh
|87177
|235218
|3001
|Arunachal Pradesh
|968
|2093
|5
|Assam
|22711
|63120
|221
|Bihar
|26789
|87660
|492
|Chandigarh
|1094
|1390
|31
|Chhattisgarh
|6594
|11739
|168
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|401
|1627
|2
|Delhi
|11271
|141826
|4257
|Goa
|3910
|9063
|126
|Gujarat
|14308
|65946
|2853
|Haryana
|7555
|42793
|578
|Himachal Pradesh
|1430
|3085
|23
|Jammu and Kashmir
|6914
|23225
|578
|Jharkhand
|9410
|17057
|286
|Karnataka
|82165
|170381
|4429
|Kerala
|18184
|33824
|191
|Ladakh
|623
|1436
|18
|Madhya Pradesh
|10782
|37540
|1171
|Maharashtra
|162806
|459124
|21359
|Manipur
|1905
|3002
|18
|Meghalaya
|925
|730
|6
|Mizoram
|493
|402
|0
|Nagaland
|1654
|1921
|8
|Odisha
|21063
|48577
|380
|Puducherry
|3521
|5634
|137
|Punjab
|13830
|23037
|957
|Rajasthan
|14508
|51190
|921
|Sikkim
|460
|827
|3
|Tamil Nadu
|53283
|301913
|6239
|Telengana
|21687
|76967
|737
|Tripura
|2373
|5649
|69
|Uttarakhand
|4016
|9433
|187
|Uttar Pradesh
|48511
|121090
|2733
|West Bengal
|27696
|98789
|2634
|Total
|692028
|2158946
|54849
(The information mentioned above has been taken from the official website of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare)
