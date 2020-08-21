New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: India's coronavirus tally on Friday crossed the 29 lakh mark after the country reported a single-day spike of 68,898. In its daily updates, the Union Health Ministry informed that the country's coronavirus tally has increased to 29,05,824 while the death toll has surged to 54,849 as 983 fatalities were reported during the last 24 hours.

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, there are 6,92,028 active coronavirus cases in India while the country's recovery rate has improved to 74.30 per cent as 21,58,946 people have recovered from coronavirus and discharged from hospitals.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), a cumulative total of 3,34,67,237 samples have been tested up to August 20 with 8,05,985 samples being tested on Thursday with the country's positivity rate standing at 8.54 per cent.

"Testing in India has steeply increased to more than 9 lakh tests per day. This is bolstered with all states and UTs testing more than 140 tests per day per million population as advised by the WHO (World Health Organisation)," Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said in a statement.

With coronavirus surging at an alarming rate, a Reuters report has claimed that at least one in four people in India may have been infected with the coronavirus - a much higher number than official government figures suggest.

According to the report, a private agency has found that 26 per cent people living in India have antibodies against coronavirus. The report also added that the presence of antibodies is uniform across all age groups, including children, noting that "if the current trend continues, the percentage of India’s population having antibodies may reach 40 per cent before the end of December".

Here's the state-wise report on coronavirus pandemic in India:

Name of State / UT Active Cases Cured/Discharged/Migrated Deaths Total Cumulative Cumulative Andaman and Nicobar Islands 1011 1638 31 Andhra Pradesh 87177 235218 3001 Arunachal Pradesh 968 2093 5 Assam 22711 63120 221 Bihar 26789 87660 492 Chandigarh 1094 1390 31 Chhattisgarh 6594 11739 168 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 401 1627 2 Delhi 11271 141826 4257 Goa 3910 9063 126 Gujarat 14308 65946 2853 Haryana 7555 42793 578 Himachal Pradesh 1430 3085 23 Jammu and Kashmir 6914 23225 578 Jharkhand 9410 17057 286 Karnataka 82165 170381 4429 Kerala 18184 33824 191 Ladakh 623 1436 18 Madhya Pradesh 10782 37540 1171 Maharashtra 162806 459124 21359 Manipur 1905 3002 18 Meghalaya 925 730 6 Mizoram 493 402 0 Nagaland 1654 1921 8 Odisha 21063 48577 380 Puducherry 3521 5634 137 Punjab 13830 23037 957 Rajasthan 14508 51190 921 Sikkim 460 827 3 Tamil Nadu 53283 301913 6239 Telengana 21687 76967 737 Tripura 2373 5649 69 Uttarakhand 4016 9433 187 Uttar Pradesh 48511 121090 2733 West Bengal 27696 98789 2634 Total 692028 2158946 54849

(The information mentioned above has been taken from the official website of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare)

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma