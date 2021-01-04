Nearly 60,000 babies were born in India on 1st January, making the country top the list followed by China with half as many births-35,615.

New Delhi| Jagran News Desk: As COVID-19 pandemic is hovering everyone's life people all around the globe welcomed the New Year 2021 with great hopes. Some ringed in the new year partying while some welcomed their bundle of joy on the first day of 2021 that is on 1st January.

As per UNICEF reports, nearly 60,000 babies were born in India on 1st January, making the country top the list followed by China with half as many births-35,615. However, the number of births is 7,390 less than in 2020.

Earlier, the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) estimated that 371,504 babies will be born across the world on 1st January. Out of these, 52 per cent of the births will take place in just ten countries.

This year, 140 million children are likely to be born across the world in which life expectancy is expected to be 84 years. While babies born in India, their life expectancy will be around 80 years.

The UNICEF report said, "Globally, over half of these births are estimated to take place in 10 countries: India (59,995), China (35,615), Nigeria (21,439), Pakistan (14,161), Indonesia (12,336), Ethiopia (12,006), the US (10,312), Egypt (9,455), Bangladesh (9,236) and the Democratic Republic of the Congo (8,640)."

UNICEF Executive Director, Henrietta Fore said, "The children born today enter a world far different than even a year ago, and a New Year brings a new opportunity to reimagine it. Children born today will inherit the world we begin to build for them—today. Let us make 2021 the year we start to build a fairer, safer, healthier world for children.”

Recently, keeping in mind COVID-19 pandemic, UNICEF launched the 'Reimagine campaign' to prevent the pandemic from becoming a lasting crisis for children.

As per Hindustan Times, Dr Yasmin Ali Haque, UNICEF India Country Representative said, "Under its Reimagine campaign, Unicef appeals to governments, private sector entities, donors and all partners to join hands and lay the groundwork for building back better, to assure every child’s right to survive and thrive is protected and promoted at all times."

