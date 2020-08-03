According to the data available at the Union Health Ministry website, the active number of coronavirus cases in India is 5,79,357 while the recovery rate has improved to 65.76 per cent as 11,86,203 people have recovered from coronavirus.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: With 52,972 new COVID-19 cases and 771 fatalities in last 24 hours, India's coronavirus tally on Monday reached 18,03,696 while the death toll surged to 38,135, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare in its daily updates.

According to the data available at the Union Health Ministry website, the active number of coronavirus cases in India is 5,79,357 while the recovery rate has improved to 65.76 per cent as 11,86,203 people have recovered from coronavirus. The fatality rate in India stands at 2.11 per cent which is the lowest in the world.

The coronavirus cases had crossed the 17 lakh mark on Sunday and in just one day, India's COVID-19 tally has surged past 18 lakh. The country's first coronavirus case was reported on January 30. The grim mark of one lakh was crossed on May 19 while the five lakh mark was crossed on June 27. On July 17, India's coronavirus cases crossed the 10 lakh mark while on July 29, it crossed the 15 lakh mark.

The alarming surge comes on a time when India has entered the unlocking phase of the coronavirus lockdown. On August 1, the Unlock 3.0 began in India with the government allowing yoga insititues and gyms to reopen. However, schools, colleges, metro rail service, cinema halls and bars will continue to remain shut in this phase too.

Currently, India is third worst affected country in the world after the United States (US) and Brazil. In terms of COVID-19 deaths, India is the fifth worst-hit country and is only behind the US, Brazil, the UK and Mexico.

Meanwhile, Home Minister Amit Shah and Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Sunday announced that they have tested positive for coronavirus. Several political leaders, including Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, BJP's Jyotiraditya Scindia and Delhi Health Minister Satyendra Jain, have tested positive for coronavirus in India so far.

Here's the state-wise report on coronavirus pandemic in India:

Name of State/UT Active Cases Cured/Discharged/Migrated Deaths Total Cumulative Cumulative Andaman and Nicobar Islands 403 226 7 Andhra Pradesh 72188 76614 1407 Arunachal Pradesh 701 969 3 Assam 10183 31442 101 Bihar 18937 34994 309 Chandigarh 378 683 18 Chhattisgarh 2720 6610 55 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 418 725 2 Delhi 10596 122131 3989 Goa 1707 4438 48 Gujarat 14300 45699 2464 Haryana 6250 29080 428 Himachal Pradesh 1118 1502 14 Jammu and Kashmir 7713 12871 388 Jharkhand 7060 4513 113 Karnataka 73227 53648 2412 Kerala 10886 13775 81 Ladakh 347 1108 7 Madhya Pradesh 8769 22969 876 Maharashtra 149520 266883 15316 Manipur 1051 1699 6 Meghalaya 599 252 5 Mizoram 215 253 0 Nagaland 1186 640 5 Odisha 12018 21274 187 Puducherry 1357 2198 51 Punjab 5583 11075 405 Rajasthan 11979 29977 690 Sikkim 380 269 1 Tamil Nadu 56738 190966 4034 Telengana 17754 46502 530 Tripura 1747 3463 23 Uttarakhand 3034 4330 83 Uttar Pradesh 36037 51334 1677 West Bengal 20631 50517 1629 Total 567730 1145629 37364





Posted By: Aalok Sensharma