Nearly 53,000 new coronavirus cases in last 24 hours take India's tally past 18 lakh; death toll tops 38,000 | Check state-wise list here
New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: With 52,972 new COVID-19 cases and 771 fatalities in last 24 hours, India's coronavirus tally on Monday reached 18,03,696 while the death toll surged to 38,135, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare in its daily updates.
According to the data available at the Union Health Ministry website, the active number of coronavirus cases in India is 5,79,357 while the recovery rate has improved to 65.76 per cent as 11,86,203 people have recovered from coronavirus. The fatality rate in India stands at 2.11 per cent which is the lowest in the world.
The coronavirus cases had crossed the 17 lakh mark on Sunday and in just one day, India's COVID-19 tally has surged past 18 lakh. The country's first coronavirus case was reported on January 30. The grim mark of one lakh was crossed on May 19 while the five lakh mark was crossed on June 27. On July 17, India's coronavirus cases crossed the 10 lakh mark while on July 29, it crossed the 15 lakh mark.
The alarming surge comes on a time when India has entered the unlocking phase of the coronavirus lockdown. On August 1, the Unlock 3.0 began in India with the government allowing yoga insititues and gyms to reopen. However, schools, colleges, metro rail service, cinema halls and bars will continue to remain shut in this phase too.
Currently, India is third worst affected country in the world after the United States (US) and Brazil. In terms of COVID-19 deaths, India is the fifth worst-hit country and is only behind the US, Brazil, the UK and Mexico.
Meanwhile, Home Minister Amit Shah and Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Sunday announced that they have tested positive for coronavirus. Several political leaders, including Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, BJP's Jyotiraditya Scindia and Delhi Health Minister Satyendra Jain, have tested positive for coronavirus in India so far.
Here's the state-wise report on coronavirus pandemic in India:
|Name of State/UT
|Active Cases
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated
|Deaths
|Total
|Cumulative
|Cumulative
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|403
|226
|7
|Andhra Pradesh
|72188
|76614
|1407
|Arunachal Pradesh
|701
|969
|3
|Assam
|10183
|31442
|101
|Bihar
|18937
|34994
|309
|Chandigarh
|378
|683
|18
|Chhattisgarh
|2720
|6610
|55
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|418
|725
|2
|Delhi
|10596
|122131
|3989
|Goa
|1707
|4438
|48
|Gujarat
|14300
|45699
|2464
|Haryana
|6250
|29080
|428
|Himachal Pradesh
|1118
|1502
|14
|Jammu and Kashmir
|7713
|12871
|388
|Jharkhand
|7060
|4513
|113
|Karnataka
|73227
|53648
|2412
|Kerala
|10886
|13775
|81
|Ladakh
|347
|1108
|7
|Madhya Pradesh
|8769
|22969
|876
|Maharashtra
|149520
|266883
|15316
|Manipur
|1051
|1699
|6
|Meghalaya
|599
|252
|5
|Mizoram
|215
|253
|0
|Nagaland
|1186
|640
|5
|Odisha
|12018
|21274
|187
|Puducherry
|1357
|2198
|51
|Punjab
|5583
|11075
|405
|Rajasthan
|11979
|29977
|690
|Sikkim
|380
|269
|1
|Tamil Nadu
|56738
|190966
|4034
|Telengana
|17754
|46502
|530
|Tripura
|1747
|3463
|23
|Uttarakhand
|3034
|4330
|83
|Uttar Pradesh
|36037
|51334
|1677
|West Bengal
|20631
|50517
|1629
|Total
|567730
|1145629
|37364
Posted By: Aalok Sensharma