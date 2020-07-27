New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: India on Monday crossed the grim mark of 14 lakh coronavirus cases after the country reported the highest single-day spike of 49,931 new COVID-19 cases, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, adding that 708 deaths were reported during the same period.

With this, the novel coronavirus, caused by SARS‑CoV‑2, has affected 14,35,453 people while 32,771 have succumbed to the deadly pathogen. According to the latest information available at the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, there are 4,85,114 active coronavirus cases in India while the recovery rate has improved to 63.92 per cent as 9,17,568 people have recovered from the deadly infection and discharged from hospitals.

India is the third worst affected country after the United States and Brazil. The country had crossed the 13 lakh coronavirus cases mark on July 25 and in just two days, India has crossed the 14 lakh mark now. The coronavirus cases has been surging in India over the last few days, especially at a time when the country is about to the enter Unlock 3.0 or the third phase of the phasewise upliftment of the coronavirus lockdown.

Amid the alarming rise in coronavirus cases in India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday urged people to be cautious, saying that the "threat of coronavirus far from over". He, however, noted that India's COVID-19 recovery rate is better compared to other countries and its case fatality rate is much less as well.

On Sunday, PM Modi in his monthly radio programme Mann Ki Baat said that at many places, the virus is spreading fast and people need to be extra vigilant. "Over the last few months, the way the country fought against the coronavirus unitedly has proved many apprehensions wrong. Today, the recovery rate in our country is better compared to other countries. The mortality rate in the context of COVID-19 in our country is much less as well, compared to most countries," the prime minister said.

"On the one hand, we have to fight the battle against the coronavirus with full awareness and on the other, whatever our responsibilities, through sheer perseverance … business, jobs or studies … we have to lend pace to it, taking it to greater heights," PM Modi said.

Here's the state-wise report on coronavirus pandemic in India:

Name of State/UT Active Cases Cured/Discharged/Migrated Deaths Total Confirmed cases Andaman and Nicobar Islands 142 182 0 324 Andhra Pradesh 48956 46301 1041 96298 Arunachal Pradesh 650 505 3 1158 Assam 8109 24040 79 32228 Bihar 13117 25815 244 39176 Chandigarh 302 572 13 887 Chhattisgarh 2463 4944 43 7450 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 362 550 2 914 Delhi 11904 114875 3827 130606 Goa 1549 3277 35 4861 Gujarat 13131 40365 2326 55822 Haryana 6556 24384 392 31332 Himachal Pradesh 966 1198 12 2176 Jammu and Kashmir 7680 9928 312 17920 Jharkhand 4486 3704 85 8275 Karnataka 58425 35838 1878 96141 Kerala 9664 9300 61 19025 Ladakh 218 1063 4 1285 Madhya Pradesh 7857 19132 811 27800 Maharashtra 148905 213238 13656 375799 Manipur 681 1554 0 2235 Meghalaya 562 135 5 702 Mizoram 168 193 0 361 Nagaland 786 549 4 1339 Odisha 8456 16793 140 25389 Puducherry 1101 1645 40 2786 Punjab 4102 8810 306 13218 Rajasthan 9935 25353 621 35909 Sikkim 397 148 0 545 Tamil Nadu 53703 156526 3494 213723 Telangana 12264 41332 463 54059 Tripura 1526 2361 13 3900 Uttarakhand 2475 3566 63 6104 Uttar Pradesh 23921 41641 1426 66988 West Bengal 19595 37751 1372 58718 Total 485114 917568 32771 1435453

(With PTI inputs)

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma