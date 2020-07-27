Nearly 50,000 new cases, biggest single-day spike, take India's COVID-19 tally past 14 lakh; death toll mounts to 32,771
New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: India on Monday crossed the grim mark of 14 lakh coronavirus cases after the country reported the highest single-day spike of 49,931 new COVID-19 cases, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, adding that 708 deaths were reported during the same period.
With this, the novel coronavirus, caused by SARS‑CoV‑2, has affected 14,35,453 people while 32,771 have succumbed to the deadly pathogen. According to the latest information available at the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, there are 4,85,114 active coronavirus cases in India while the recovery rate has improved to 63.92 per cent as 9,17,568 people have recovered from the deadly infection and discharged from hospitals.
India is the third worst affected country after the United States and Brazil. The country had crossed the 13 lakh coronavirus cases mark on July 25 and in just two days, India has crossed the 14 lakh mark now. The coronavirus cases has been surging in India over the last few days, especially at a time when the country is about to the enter Unlock 3.0 or the third phase of the phasewise upliftment of the coronavirus lockdown.
Amid the alarming rise in coronavirus cases in India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday urged people to be cautious, saying that the "threat of coronavirus far from over". He, however, noted that India's COVID-19 recovery rate is better compared to other countries and its case fatality rate is much less as well.
On Sunday, PM Modi in his monthly radio programme Mann Ki Baat said that at many places, the virus is spreading fast and people need to be extra vigilant. "Over the last few months, the way the country fought against the coronavirus unitedly has proved many apprehensions wrong. Today, the recovery rate in our country is better compared to other countries. The mortality rate in the context of COVID-19 in our country is much less as well, compared to most countries," the prime minister said.
"On the one hand, we have to fight the battle against the coronavirus with full awareness and on the other, whatever our responsibilities, through sheer perseverance … business, jobs or studies … we have to lend pace to it, taking it to greater heights," PM Modi said.
Here's the state-wise report on coronavirus pandemic in India:
|Name of State/UT
|Active Cases
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated
|Deaths
|Total Confirmed cases
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|142
|182
|0
|324
|Andhra Pradesh
|48956
|46301
|1041
|96298
|Arunachal Pradesh
|650
|505
|3
|1158
|Assam
|8109
|24040
|79
|32228
|Bihar
|13117
|25815
|244
|39176
|Chandigarh
|302
|572
|13
|887
|Chhattisgarh
|2463
|4944
|43
|7450
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|362
|550
|2
|914
|Delhi
|11904
|114875
|3827
|130606
|Goa
|1549
|3277
|35
|4861
|Gujarat
|13131
|40365
|2326
|55822
|Haryana
|6556
|24384
|392
|31332
|Himachal Pradesh
|966
|1198
|12
|2176
|Jammu and Kashmir
|7680
|9928
|312
|17920
|Jharkhand
|4486
|3704
|85
|8275
|Karnataka
|58425
|35838
|1878
|96141
|Kerala
|9664
|9300
|61
|19025
|Ladakh
|218
|1063
|4
|1285
|Madhya Pradesh
|7857
|19132
|811
|27800
|Maharashtra
|148905
|213238
|13656
|375799
|Manipur
|681
|1554
|0
|2235
|Meghalaya
|562
|135
|5
|702
|Mizoram
|168
|193
|0
|361
|Nagaland
|786
|549
|4
|1339
|Odisha
|8456
|16793
|140
|25389
|Puducherry
|1101
|1645
|40
|2786
|Punjab
|4102
|8810
|306
|13218
|Rajasthan
|9935
|25353
|621
|35909
|Sikkim
|397
|148
|0
|545
|Tamil Nadu
|53703
|156526
|3494
|213723
|Telangana
|12264
|41332
|463
|54059
|Tripura
|1526
|2361
|13
|3900
|Uttarakhand
|2475
|3566
|63
|6104
|Uttar Pradesh
|23921
|41641
|1426
|66988
|West Bengal
|19595
|37751
|1372
|58718
|Total
|485114
|917568
|32771
|1435453
