New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: India on Monday crossed the grim mark of 14 lakh coronavirus cases after the country reported the highest single-day spike of 49,931 new COVID-19 cases, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, adding that 708 deaths were reported during the same period. 

With this, the novel coronavirus, caused by SARS‑CoV‑2, has affected 14,35,453 people while 32,771 have succumbed to the deadly pathogen. According to the latest information available at the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, there are 4,85,114 active coronavirus cases in India while the recovery rate has improved to 63.92 per cent as 9,17,568 people have recovered from the deadly infection and discharged from hospitals.

India is the third worst affected country after the United States and Brazil. The country had crossed the 13 lakh coronavirus cases mark on July 25 and in just two days, India has crossed the 14 lakh mark now. The coronavirus cases has been surging in India over the last few days, especially at a time when the country is about to the enter Unlock 3.0 or the third phase of the phasewise upliftment of the coronavirus lockdown.

Amid the alarming rise in coronavirus cases in India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday urged people to be cautious, saying that the "threat of coronavirus far from over". He, however, noted that India's COVID-19 recovery rate is better compared to other countries and its case fatality rate is much less as well.

On Sunday, PM Modi in his monthly radio programme Mann Ki Baat said that at many places, the virus is spreading fast and people need to be extra vigilant. "Over the last few months, the way the country fought against the coronavirus unitedly has proved many apprehensions wrong. Today, the recovery rate in our country is better compared to other countries. The mortality rate in the context of COVID-19 in our country is much less as well, compared to most countries," the prime minister said.

"On the one hand, we have to fight the battle against the coronavirus with full awareness and on the other, whatever our responsibilities, through sheer perseverance … business, jobs or studies … we have to lend pace to it, taking it to greater heights," PM Modi said.

Here's the state-wise report on coronavirus pandemic in India:

Name of State/UT Active Cases Cured/Discharged/Migrated Deaths Total Confirmed cases
Andaman and Nicobar Islands 142 182 0 324
Andhra Pradesh 48956 46301 1041 96298
Arunachal Pradesh 650 505 3 1158
Assam 8109 24040 79 32228
Bihar 13117 25815 244 39176
Chandigarh 302 572 13 887
Chhattisgarh 2463 4944 43 7450
Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 362 550 2 914
Delhi 11904 114875 3827 130606
Goa 1549 3277 35 4861
Gujarat 13131 40365 2326 55822
Haryana 6556 24384 392 31332
Himachal Pradesh 966 1198 12 2176
Jammu and Kashmir 7680 9928 312 17920
Jharkhand 4486 3704 85 8275
Karnataka 58425 35838 1878 96141
Kerala 9664 9300 61 19025
Ladakh 218 1063 4 1285
Madhya Pradesh 7857 19132 811 27800
Maharashtra 148905 213238 13656 375799
Manipur 681 1554 0 2235
Meghalaya 562 135 5 702
Mizoram 168 193 0 361
Nagaland 786 549 4 1339
Odisha 8456 16793 140 25389
Puducherry 1101 1645 40 2786
Punjab 4102 8810 306 13218
Rajasthan 9935 25353 621 35909
Sikkim 397 148 0 545
Tamil Nadu 53703 156526 3494 213723
Telangana 12264 41332 463 54059
Tripura 1526 2361 13 3900
Uttarakhand 2475 3566 63 6104
Uttar Pradesh 23921 41641 1426 66988
West Bengal 19595 37751 1372 58718
Total 485114 917568 32771 1435453

(With PTI inputs)

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma