New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: India's active coronavirus tally on Thursday increased to 4.11 lakh after the country reported a single-day spike of 42,982 new positives, said the Union Health Ministry while adding that 533 deaths were reported during the same period. The country had reported 42,625 new COVID-19 cases and 562 deaths on Wednesday.

As per the Union Health Ministry's data, India's total caseload stands at 3.18 crore, out of which 3.09 crore patients have recovered from the infection. Meanwhile, the death toll stands at 4.26 lakh with a case mortality rate of 1.34 per cent.

On the other hand, the Health Ministry said that over 48.93 crore vaccine doses have been administered in India so far. It also said that over 51.01 crore jabs have been provided to the states and union territories (UTs) so far.

"Cumulatively, 48,93,42,295 vaccine doses have been administered through 57,21,937 sessions, as per the provisional report till 7 am today. 37,55,115 vaccine doses were administered in the last 24 hours," the Health Ministry said.

"51,01,88,510 vaccine doses have been provided to States and UTs so far. Of this, the total consumption including wastages is 48,60,15,232 doses as per data available at 8 am today," it added.

Following is a brief report of the COVID-19 crisis in India:

Total cases: 3,18,12,114

Active cases: 4,11,076

Total recoveries: 3,09,74,748

Death toll: 4,26,290

Total vaccination: 48,93,42,295

Kerala reports 22,414 COVID-19 cases, 108 deaths

Kerala continued to report a spike in cases as the southern state reported over 50 per cent of the new positives in India on Thursday. As per the state health department, Kerala reported 22,414 fresh COVID cases in the last 24 hours that pushed its caseload to 34.71 lakh.

Meanwhile, 108 deaths were reported during the same period that pushed the toll to 17,211. Currently, Kerala has 1.76 lakh active COVID-19 cases while over 32.77 lakh patients have recovered from the infection, said the state health department.

Looking at the alarming situation in the state, the Kerala government has announced "special intensified stringent lockdown restrictions" in the areas with Weekly Infection Population Ration (WIPR) of more than 10. In areas with WIPR less than 10, less stringent restrictions will be imposed by the state government.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma