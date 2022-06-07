New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday said that it has seized cash worth Rs 2.85 crore and 133 gold coins weighing 1.80 kg in raids on premises linked to arrested Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain and his alleged associates. The day-long searches, conducted on Monday, were linked to the money laundering case against Jain.

"Enforcement Directorate seized Rs 2.82 crores of cash and 133 gold coins weighing 1.80 kg under PMLA from unexplained sources to be secreted in the premises of Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain and his aide during its day-long raid conducted on June 6. Further probe underway," the agency said on Tuesday.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) said those raided on Monday were "either directly or indirectly assisted" the minister in the process of money laundering.

The cash and coins were "unexplained" and were kept in a "secret" place, it said in a statement.

The ED had conducted searches at about 7 premises, including that of a jeweller, in Delhi and some neighbouring locations on Monday.

Jain is being probed by the federal agency under the PMLA on charges of alleged hawala dealings.

The central probe agency further said that Ankush Jain, Vaibhav Jain, Naveen Jain and Siddharth Jain (Directors of M/s Ram Prakash Jewellers Pvt Ltd), GS Matharoo (Chairman of M/s Lala Sher Singh Jivan Vigyan Trust, which runs Prudence Group of Schools), Yogesh Kumar Jain (Director in M/s Ram Prakash Jewellers Pvt Ltd), father-in-law of Ankush Jain and M/s Lala Sher Singh Jivan Vigyan Trust "directly or indirectly assisted Satyendra Jain in money laundering".

"Investigation revealed that one accomplice member of M/s Lala Sher Singh Jivan Vigyan Trust had provided accommodation entries for transfer of land from company beneficially owned by Satyendar Kumar Jain to family members of accomplices in order to alienate the property and to frustrate the process of confiscation," the ED added.

Meanwhile, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal took a jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi while responding to the ED raids.

"PM is after AAP, its governments in national capital and Punjab.Lies, lies and more lies. You have the power of all agencies, but God is with us," Kejriwal wrote on Twitter.

Earlier, the ED had initiated a money-laundering investigation on the basis of an FIR registered by CBI/AC- I, New Delhi on August 24, 2017, under Section 13(2) r/w 13(1)(e) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 against Satyendar Kumar Jain, Poonam Jain, Ajit Prasad Jain, Sunil Kumar Jain, Vaibhav Jain and Ankush Jain.

The CBI filed a chargesheet on December 3, 2018, against Satyendar Kumar Jain, Poonam Jain, Ajit Prasad Jain, Sunil Kumar Jain, Vaibhav Jain and Ankush Jain wherein it has been stated that Satyendar Kumar Jain while holding the office as a Minister in the Government of Delhi, during the period February 14, 2015, to May 31, 2017, had acquired assets which are disproportionate to his known sources of income.

CBI has accused Satyendar Kumar Jain and his wife Poonam Jain, his business associates namely Ajit Prasad Jain, Sunil Kumar Jain, Ankush Jain and Vaibhav Jain for commission of offences under the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988.

ED had provisionally attached immovable properties worth Rs 4.81 crore belonging to companies beneficially owned and controlled by Satyendar Kumar Jain on March 31, 2022. On May 30, 2022, ED arrested Satyendar Kumar Jain under section 19 of PMLA, 2002 and he is presently in ED custody.

Posted By: Subhasish Dutta