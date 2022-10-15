Nearly 100 Hindus Reach Rajasthan's Jodhpur From Pakistan, Say 'Don't Desire To Go Back'; Here's Why

TWO groups of Hindus including nearly 100 people belonging to Pakistan's Sindh province arrived in Rajasthan's Jodhpur this week, alleging persecution and discrimination in relief work following flash floods in that country, reported news agency PTI.

The migrants belong to the Bhil community and came from Sindh's Tando Allahyar district. Reportedly, they are willing to settle in India and don't desire to go back to Pakistan.

One of the persons from the group named Chaturaram Bhil who came to Jodhpur along with his wife and eight children mentioned that nearly 100 people in two batches from his community came here. Both groups came to India through the Attari-Wagah check post.

Speaking about the condition of Pakistan post floods, Bhil said that the flash floods in their area made their lives miserable as they faced increased discrimination in relief work.

"We neither have any job to sustain our family nor enough money to buy food. Houses of several of us were washed away in floods. We hardly have any place to live," he said, as quoted by PTI.

Among the two batches, the first group crossed over to India on October 12, meanwhile, the other came on October 14, Bhil said.

He further added that the group first reached Haridwar and from there they travelled to Jodhpur. Some of them stayed in Jodhpur while others left for Rajasthan's Jaisalmer.

Vishnu, another member of the group talked about the discrimination people have been facing in his country and said, "The discrimination that we faced till now turned out to be unbearable in flood times. The bias made life very difficult there. We had no alternative other than leaving Pakistan."

He also added that no one from the two batches want to go back and expressed his willingness on settling in India and finding work.

Seemant Lok Sangthan chief Hindu Singh Sodha said the migrants had no other option in the wake of persecution and discrimination faced them in their country. They consider India as their natural home, he said.

"They come on a pilgrim visa to Haridwar, where their arrival was reported by the agencies, and then they headed to their final destination. They don't have a visa to settle here," Singh said, adding that some of the families have left for Jaisalmer.

Reportedly, the police authorities have sent teams to verify the documents of the migrants.

(With inputs from the agency)