New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) Twitter handle was hacked on Saturday (January 22) NDRF Director General (DG) Atul Karwal said. The Indian specialized disaster management force is currently investigating the matter, he added.

This comes after, the Twitter account of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting was briefly compromised earlier, this month. The hackers changed the name of the profile to ‘Elon Musk’ and posted several tweets. However, the ministry later clarified that the account had been restored.

Last year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s personal Twitter account was also hacked by miscreants. They shared tweets promoting the controversial cryptocurrency from PM Modi's account. Later the account was restored.

The tweet put out from PM Modi's handle claimed India has “officially adopted bitcoin as legal tender”. Sharing a link and asking people to “hurry up”, the tweet added, “The government has officially bought 500 BTC and is distributing them to all residents of the country”.

Giving details on the matter, the Indian Computer Emergency Response System (Cert-In), the national nodal agency for monitoring cyber security incidents and threats, said it will reach out to Twitter and Google to investigate the hacking of PM Modi’s Twitter account.

Later a spokesperson for Twitter said "We have 24x7 open lines of communication with the PM’s Office and our teams took necessary steps to secure the compromised account as soon as we became aware of this activity. Our investigation has revealed that there are no signs of any other impacted accounts at this time."

The hacking of government officials' accounts is not a common phenomenon in India alone. In July last year, the Twitter accounts of the former president of the US Barack Obama and former vice-president and present president of the US Joe Biden were also briefly hacked.

The social media accounts of other notable figures and celebs including singer and rapper Kanye West, Microsoft founder Bill Gates, and Tesla chief Elon Musk were also compromised to send out identical tweets, which said that if people sent bitcoins on a certain link, they would double their money.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha