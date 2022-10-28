NCW Forms Fact-Finding Team To Probe Alleged 'Auction' Of Girls On Stamp Papers In Rajasthan's Bhilwara

TAKING cognizance of the alleged "auctioning" of girls on stamp papers to settle disputes over loan repayments in Rajasthan's Bhilwara, the National Commission for Women (NCW) on Friday formed a two-member fact-finding team to investigate the matter. According to the commission, it has been reported that girls are sold for prostitution on a stamp paper in many settlements of the village.

NCW Chairperson Rekha Sharma has also written to the Chief Secretary of Rajasthan to take urgent action in the matter and apprise the Commission of the action taken.

"The Commission has taken cognizance of the reported crime which is extremely appalling and traumatizing. The Commission has constituted a two-member Fact Finding Team to look into the matter. Chairperson Rekha Sharma has written to Chief Secretary, Government of Rajasthan to take urgent action in the matter and apprise the Commission of the action taken," the commission, as quoted by news agency ANI said.

NCW in its statement said it is reported that girls were auctioned off to settle disputes over loan repayments in Bhilwara in Rajasthan. The commission said, as per the media reports, girls were also sold for prostitution on stamp paper.

Acting upon the matter, Rajasthan State Commission for Women also took cognizance of media reports of minors being auctioned. The State Commission for Women issued a notice to the Director General of Police and Bhilwara Collector and demanded immediate action and a report in seven days.

National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has also served notice to the Rajasthan government regarding the reported auctioning of girls on stamp papers and denial thereof resulting in the rape of their mothers to resolve conflicts over the diktats of Caste Panchayats in the State.

Responding to the reports of Rajasthan girls auctioned on stamp papers, National Commission for Protection of Child Rights, chairman P Kanoongo said, “ We'll investigate. On November 7, I'll visit the village affected by trafficking, meet affected families and try to know who all are involved in this nexus. We'll see that nexus gets banned and the accused is punished.”

However, Rajasthan minister Pratap Khachariyawas refuted the reports of the selling of girls in the State. "It is a matter of investigation. When such information comes out, we can't know the truth until there is a probe. NHRC should have spoken to the Rajasthan police first about this. Selling of girls doesn't happen in the state," said Khachariyawas, ANI quoted.

As per the media reports, on October 26 this year, caste panchayats in Rajasthan were using girls as slaves, the same as in Syria and Iraq. According to reports, if there is a conflict between two parties in Bhilwada, caste panchayats are contacted for a resolution rather than the police. It becomes the starting point of making the girls slave, if they are not sold, their mothers are ordered to be raped.