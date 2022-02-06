New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Delhiites on Sunday woke up to a cold and foggy morning with the overall temperature recorded at 6.6 degrees Celsius as of 8 am. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that the residents of the city may experience cold to severe cold day conditions today. The dip in the minimum temperature in the city is expected to range between 8 to 9 degrees Celsius till February 10.

IMD has also predicted dense to very dense fog could engulf the national capital during the next 4 days leading to low visibility in the morning and night hours of some areas.

On Saturday also, the minimum temperature in the capital was recorded at 6 degrees Celsius in the morning. A thick layer of fog covered the city. Visuals from Firzo Shah road, Rajpath, and India Gate showed the same condition.

Further, IMD has predicted another western disturbance is likely to affect northwest India from 8 February 2022. Under its influence, the national capital is expected to receive rain and thunderstorm on 9th February.

Meanwhile, the air quality in Delhi continued to remain in the 'moderate' category after the two-day downpour, with an overall AQI (Air Quality Index) improved at 197.

The level of PM 2.5 and PM 10 in Delhi's air also improved and stood at 89 and 150 respectively, as per the data given by the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR) India.

However, the air quality may slip back to the poor category amid low wind speed in the coming days. "From Sunday onwards, relatively calm surface winds are likely and air quality gradually degrades back to ‘Poor’ and then to ‘very poor’ as the rate of accumulation of pollutants is likely to be more than that of ventilation", according to a statement by SAFAR.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

