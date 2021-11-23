New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Delhi-NCR has been choking with air pollution for the last two weeks after the onset of the Parali season. The people of the national capital and the adjoining areas have been facing breathing difficulty due to the increased level of pollution in the air. Experts have suggested severe illness as a result of the polluted air quality in Delhi. However, strong winds can improve the situation marginally in the state.

The System of Air Quality & Weather Forecasting & Research (SAFAR) stated in its bulletin that the air quality of Delhi is likely to improve to the 'poor' or 'lower end of very poor' category for the next two days.

"The AQI today indicates 'lower end of very poor' category, a significant improvement from yesterday due to low fire count and strong winds at transport level blowing from northwest direction dispersing pollutants. These winds are likely to continue tomorrow also leading to further improvement of air quality to 'poor' category (if no increase in fire count). Local surface winds are also relatively high today and tomorrow that increases dispersion. So air quality is likely to improve to 'poor' or 'lower end of very poor' category for the next two days," it said.

Delhi

The Air Quality Index levels in Delhi continue to remain in the 'poor to very poor' category on Tuesday, November 23. The categories indicate "breathing discomfort to most people on prolonged exposure and respiratory illness on prolonged exposure" respectively. In various areas across the national capital, including Bhawana, Jahangirpuri, and Mundka the AQI level crossed 300.

Gurugram

In Haryana's Gurugram the Air Quality Index levels remained in the 'poor' category. In all four stations from NISE Gwal Pahari, Sector 51, Teri Gram, to Vikas Sadan the Air Quality Index level was between 244 to 269. The pollution level in the National Capital Region (NCR), especially Noida and Gurugram, has showen a slight improvement.

Faridabad

In Faridabad's sector 11, the Air Quality Index is in the 'very poor' category. However, in other stations such as sector 30, sector 16 A, and Nathu colony the AQI level was in the 'poor' category. Meanwhile, pollution levels in Faridabad's New Industrial Town was in the 'moderate' category.

Noida

Similarly, in Nodia's sector 125, 62, 1 and 116 the Air Quality Index was in the 'poor' category indicating breathing discomfort to most people on prolonged exposure. This comes a day after on Monday the air quality in Noida was recorded in the 'severe' category with the overall Air Quality Index at 414, as per SAFAR.

