NCP President Sharad Pawar Hospitalised In Mumbai After His Health Deteriorates

NATIONALIST Congress Party (NCP) president Sharad Pawar was admitted to Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital on Monday after he felt uneasy, said a functionary, reported news agency PTI. Meanwhile, the party's general secretary Shivaji Rao Gajre, in a statement, said that Pawar will be hospitalised for the next couple of days and will later join a party meeting on November 3, 2022.

“He will remain in the hospital for three days and is expected to be discharged on November 2. He will attend the party's two-day meeting scheduled to begin on November 3,” Garje said, as quoted by the news agency PTI.

Additionally, the functionary also urged party leaders and workers not to gather at the hospital.

In April 2021, Pawar had undergone a gall bladder surgery at a private hospital. He had also undergone a medical procedure for the removal of a mouth ulcer.

Earlier this month, a delegation of Maharashtra Congress leaders including HK Patil, Ashok Chavan, Balasaheb Thorat, Naseem Khan, Bhai Jagtap, and Suraj Thakur held a meeting with Sharad Pawar and invited him to take part in the Bharat Jodo Yatra. Congress leaders said Pawar had accepted the party's invitation to take part in Bharat Jodo Yatra. and he will be joining the campaign on November, 8.

Pawar also spoke about the same and said that he was invited to join the Bharat Jodo Yatra undertaken by Rahul Gandhi by Congress leaders Ashok Chavan and Balasaheb Thorat.

He also talked about the campaign and said that the main objective of this initiative is to remove hatred and bring unity to society. “NCP and other political parties will also join ranks with the Congress initiative in the state wherever possible,” he said on October 23.

Meanwhile, Congress' Bharat Jodo Yatra is getting support from various political parties and social organizations across the country and the response is increasing day by day.

In Maharashtra too, the NCP and Shiv Sena (Thackeray faction) have agreed to participate in the yatra, adding to its importance. The Bharat Jodo Yatra reached a milestone on Saturday covering 1000 kilometres after starting from Kanyakumari, the southernmost tip of the Indian subcontinent launched on 7 September 2022.

