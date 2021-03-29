Sharad Pawar Health Updates: The NCP chief will undergo a gallbladder surgery on March 31 at the Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai.

Mumbai | Jagran News Desk: Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) president on Sunday evening visited the Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai after he complained of pain in his abdomen, said party leader Nawab Malik on Monday, adding that the veteran politician will undergo a gallbladder surgery on March 31.

In a series of Tweets, Malik said that Pawar, who reportedly met Union Home Minister Amit Shah last week, has cancelled all of his programs till further notice.

"Our party president Sharad Pawar saheb was feeling a little uneasy due to a pain in his abdomen last evening and was therefore taken to Breach Candy Hospital for a check-up. Upon diagnosis it came to light that he has a problem in his Gall Bladder," Malik tweeted.

"He is on Blood Thinning Medication which is now being stopped due to this issue. He will be admitted in hospital on the 31st of March 2021 and an Endoscopy and Surgery will be conducted. Hence all his programmes stand cancelled until further notice," he added.

This comes at a time when the Maha Vikas Aghadi government -- the alliance of Congress, Shiv Sena and NCP -- in Maharashtra is facing a severe political crisis over the alleged corruption charges against the state Home Minister Anil Deshmukh by former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh.

Pawar also reportedly met Home Minister Amit Shah last week at a top industrialist's residence in Ahmedabad. On Sunday, Shah also hinted about his meet with Pawar and said that "everything cannot be made public".

However, Malik dismissed the reports of meeting between Shah and Pawar and alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is trying to "create a confusion" to topple the Uddhav Thackeray government in Maharashtra.

"A newspaper in Gujarat published a piece of news that (Sharad) Pawar Sahib and Praful Patel met Amit Shah. For the last two days, rumours are being spread on Twitter. No such meeting took place," Malik was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma