New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Sharad Pawar's Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) has set up a dedicated cell for welfare of LGBT (lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender) community, becoming the first party to take such an initiative. Maharashtra minister and state NCP chief Jayant Patil announced formation of the cell and also pitched for giving equal treatment to the LGBT community members.

"We felt LGBT community needs equal rights, so we made a separate cell for them.", said party MP Supriya Sule who was also present at the launch event.

"The NCP was the first to set up Yuvati (young women) cell. Now, it has set up LGBT cell to do justice to the deprived section," a party statement said quoting Jayant Patil. The water resources minister said this during a programme held at the party office here.

Priya Patil has been appointed as its state unit head. He said the cell will work to ensure the community members get their rights. Apart from Priya Patil, the cell will have 13 other office-bearers, the statement said.

Posted By: Rakesh Kumar Jha