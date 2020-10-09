According to the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) report, Delhi may witness as many as 15,000 daily Covid-19 cases in the upcoming winter and festive season.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: A report by the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has said that Delhi may witness as many as 15,000 daily cases of coronavirus during the upcoming winter session. Citing the prevalence of respiratory illnesses during this winters, the NCDC report said that the national capital may also witness a large influx of patients with severe symptoms of coronavirus from other states. The NCDC report, which was drafted under the chairmanship of NITI Aayog member (Health) Dr VK Paul, has also suggested the Delhi government to make advance arrangements for hospitalisation of patients with moderate and severe symptoms of Covid-19.

The report titled "Revised Strategy for control of COVID-19 version 3.0" also noted that the coronavirus fatality rate in Delhi is 1.9 per cent, which is higher than the national average of 1.5 per cent.

"Winter months that make respiratory illnesses severer...Patients may come from outside Delhi in large numbers… Patients coming from distant areas are likely to be more serious. In addition, with festival-related gatherings, there could be a sudden rise in cases.

"Therefore, it is recommended that Delhi should prepare for a daily surge of approximately 15,000 positive cases and make arrangements for inpatient admissions of patients with moderate and severe disease roughly amounting to 20% of this surge," the NCDC report said.

The report highlighted three reasons for the likely spike in new cases which are - upcoming winter season, festive gatherings and influx of serious patients from other states. The report suggested the Delhi government allow little or no gatherings for upcoming festivals like Durga Puja, Dussehra and Chhath Pooja.

Delhi has reported 2.98 lakh positive cases of coronavirus with 2.70 lakh recoveries and 5,616 deaths. Since June 26, the national capital has seen many ups and down in its coronavirus curve. Delhi Health Minister Satyendra Jain has already admitted that there is a community spread of the virus in the national capital.

