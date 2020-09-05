Showik and Samuel Miranda were arrested on Friday night over drug charges, hours after the NCB raided their residences at the city’s Santa Cruz area and Andheri West respectively.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Sushant Singh Rajput’s family lawyer Vikas Singh on Saturday said that the Narcotics Control Bureau’s arrest of Rhea Chakraborty’s brother Showik Chakraborty and the late actor’s housekeeping manager prove that the Mumbai Police was hiding “something very big.”

“Arrests by NCB prove the fear of the family that there was something very big that Mumbai Police wanted to hide. Clearly, there are several angles in this case. The family hopes that more angles will come out,” Vikas Singh told ANI.

Showik and Samuel Miranda were arrested on Friday night over drug charges, hours after the NCB raided their residences at the city’s Santa Cruz area and Andheri West respectively.

Sushant's sister Shweta Singh Kirti reacts to Showik's arrest



Shortly after Showik and Miranda's arrest, Sushant's sister Shweta Singh Kirti wrote on Twitter "Thank you God. Keep guiding all of us in the direction of TRUTH!"





34-year-old Rajput was found dead inside his Mumbai apartment on June 14. The police initially said that the Bollywood actor committed suicide but his family alleged foul play and registered a case against Rhea Chakraborty, who was the live-in partner of Rajput, over several charges that included cheating, harassment and abetment of suicide.

The NCB is probing the drug angle in the case. So far, the has also arrested two alleged drug dealers -- Zaid Vilatra and Abdel Basit Parihar -- from Mumbai and detained one Kaizan Ibrahim for questioning. According to reports, Parihar has links with a person who featured in the chats of Rhea and her brother. Apart from the Narcotics Control Bureau, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the Central Bureau of Investigation are also probing the death of Sushant Singh Rajput.

Earlier in the day, a Mumbai court sent both Showik and Miranda on a 4-day NCB remand. The court also sent Kaizan Ibrahim, one of the alleged drug peddlers to 14-day judicial custody.





