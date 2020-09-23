New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Narcotics Control Bureau on Wednesday issued summons to actors Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan, Shraddha  Kapoor and Rakul Preet Singh in connection with drug probe related to Sushant Singh Rajput death case. Earlier, the anti-drugs agency had summoned Deepika's manager Karishma Prakash for questioning as part of its probe into the alleged drug-nexus in the film industry

Posted By: Rakesh Kumar Jha