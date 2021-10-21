New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: A day after the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) submitted Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan's drug-related WhatsApp chat with a debut actress in the Special NDPS Court, the anti-drugs agency on Thursday summoned Bollywood actor and Chunky Panday's daughter Ananya Panday and asked her to reach the NCB office for questioning. The NCB officials have also reached her Mumbai residence for searches.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan