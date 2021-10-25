Mumbai | Jagran News Desk: The The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Monday ordered a "vigilance inquiry" into the claims made by a witness in connection with the alleged Mumbai cruise drugs case against some agency officials, including Sameer Wankhede. The inquiry will be conducted by NCB deputy director general (DDG) Gyaneshwar Singh.

Speaking to reporters, Singh said that a probe has been ordered into the allegations made by witness Prabhakar Sail, the bodyguard of another witness Kiran Gosavi. He, however, refused to comment when asked whether Wankhede will be suspended.

"A report from DDG South West Region was received by our DG. He has marked an enquiry to the vigilance section... Chief Vigilance officer will be dealing with the enquiry appropriately... The enquiry has just begun, not right to comment on any officer," Singh was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Earlier on Sunday, Sail in an affidavit claimed that several NCB official, including Wankhede, demanded Rs 25 crore to let off Aryan Khan from investigation in the Mumbai cruise drugs case. He also claimed that he saw Gosavi meeting Shah Rukh Khan's manager and that he was asked to sign "9-10 blank pages" in the presence of Wankhede after the raid.

'My family, dead mother being targeted'

While a 'vigilance inquiry' was launched by the NCB on Monday, Wankhede on Monday said that he and his family are being targeted in connection with the raid. However, he said that he is ready for probe into allegations against him.

"I belong to a composite, multi religious and secular family in true Indian tradition and I am proud of my heritage. Further, I married Dr. Shabana Qureshi in 2006 in a civil marriage ceremony under the Special Marriage Act, 1954. Both of us divorced mutually through Civil Court under the Special Marriage Act in the year 2016. Later in the year 2017, I married Shiimati Kranti Dinanath Redkar," he told a Mumbai court.

Wankhede's remarks came after Maharashtra Minister and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Nawab Malik claimed that the NCB official is a Muslim while sharing his birth certificate. However, Wankhede has said that he will fight Malik legally. Speaking to ANI, he said that his later mother was a Muslim, adding that it was an "ugly attempt to bring in all the things which are not connected to all this".

"To verify my caste and background, anyone can go to my native place and verify my lineage from my great grandfather. But he should not spread this filth like this. I will fight all this legally and don't want to comment much on it outside court," he said.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma