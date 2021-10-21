New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) officials on Thursday reached Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's sea-facing residence, Mannat, in Mumbai's Bandra. It is likely that the anti-drugs agency officials will search his house in connection with the drugs-on-cruise case. This came hours after the Bollywood superstar met his son Aryan Khan in the Arthur road jail where he is lodged since October 7.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan