NCB Files Draft Charges Against Rhea Chakraborty, brother Showik In Drugs Case Linked To SSR's Death

The Narcotics Control Bureau, NCB on June 22 filed draft charges against actress Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik Chakraborty before a special court in connection with a drug case linked to the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput. NCB as also filed draft charges against all the others who were involved in the drug case.

As per news agency PTI, a special public prosecutor Atul Sarpande said that the prosecution maintained charges against all the accused as mentioned in the charge sheet filed before the court.

The prosecution has proposed the court charge Rhea and Showik for consumption of narcotic substances and also for procuring and paying for such substances for deceased actor Rajput.

The reports further said that Sarpande said the court was scheduled to frame charges against all the accused. However, it couldn't be done as a few of the accused moved discharge applications.

The court has said that the charges would be framed only after the discharge pleas are decided, he said.

All the accused, including Rhea and Showing, were present before the court on Wednesday.

Special judge V G Raghuwanshi, hearing cases pertaining to the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, posted the matter for hearing on July 12.

For the unversed, Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead on June 14 2020, at his Bandra residence. Since then the central agency has been probing the alleged drug use in Sushant Singh Rajput's mysterious death. In the same, Chakraborty was arrested in the case in September 2020. She was granted bail by the Bombay High Court almost a month after her arrest.

Besides Rhea, her brother Showik Chakraborty and several others are also arraigned as accused in the case for alleged consumption, possession and financing of drugs. Most of them are out on bail.