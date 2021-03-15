Recently, the NCB also released a charge sheet in which they named 33 people including Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik.

New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Monday moved Supreme Court against actress Rhea Chakraborty's bail given by the Bombay High Court in the alleged drug nexus case in Bollywood. The apex court will now hear the matter on March 18.

The Live Law reported that a Bench of Chief Justice of India, SA Bobde and Justices AS Bopanna and V Ramasubramanian are likely to hear the plea on Thursday.

The Jalebi actress was arrested last year on September 8 by the NCB over the drug-related charges and the alleged involvement in the death case of her boyfriend Sushant Singh Rajput last year. Later, the actress was granted bail in October and was asked to not leave the country without the permission of the court. Not only this, but she was also asked to submit Rs 1 lakh bond.

Last year, the Bombay High Court while granting bail to Rhea said, "she is not part of a chain of drug dealers and has not forwarded the drugs allegedly procured by her to somebody else to earn monetary other benefits."

The bail order further said, "Since she has no criminal antecedents, there are reasonable grounds for believing that she is not likely to commit any offence while on bail."

Recently, the NCB also released a charge sheet in which they named 33 people including Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik. The charge sheet had statements of more than 200 people and the document is about 12,00 pages.

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his apartment on June 14 last year.

On the work front, Rhea Chakraborty will be seen in the film Chehre in which she will share the screen space with Amitabh Bachchan, Emraan Hashmi. The film is set to release on April 30.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma