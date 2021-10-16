New Delhi | Jagran Politics Desk: Amid the political bickering between the Shiv Sena and the BJP over Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan's arrest in Mumbai drugs-on-cruise case by the NCB, Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray on Friday reminded his former ally that drugs are not only recovered but a huge amount of drugs are also recovered in Gujarat, governed by a BJP chief minister.

Thackeray, during Shiv Sena's annual Dussehra rally, also attacked the NCB and said that the anti-drug agency is only interested in catching celebrities and clicking pictures with them.

"Is it(drugs seizure) only happening in Maharashtra? Drugs worth crores was seized from Mundra Port. While your agencies (NCB) recovering pinch of ganja,our police recovered drugs worth Rs 150 crs. You're interested to catch celebrities& get pictures clicked", Uddhav Thackeray said.

He further said that Maharashtra and the Sena were being targeted by the government agencies because his party broke off its ties with the BJP. Accusing the BJP of maligning Maharashtra, he said, "They call Mumbai police mafia, what will you call the UP police then?"

The BJP was now targeting the Sena and accusing it of being corrupt after the two parties parted ways, he said. "We were good when we followed you....Don't use the ED (Enforcement Directorate). Attack from the front. Our government will complete two years next month despite several attempts to topple it. I dare you to topple it," the chief minister said.

In further attack on the BJP, Uddhav Thackeray siad that Hindutva was facing threat from those who used it to get power and the hunger for power was like "drug addiction".

Hindutva faced threat not from outsiders but from neo Hindus and those who climbed the ladder of power using the ideology, he said, adding they will now adopt the British policy of divide and rule". "Shiv Sena needs to guard against such designs and work for the unity of Marathi people and Hindus," he said.

"Sena workers and people of Maharashtra should emulate the example of Mamata Banerjee-led West Bengal which stood up to the BJP", he added. "The BJP (its predecessors) made no contribution to the freedom struggle", Thackeray alleged. "You have not understood Savarkar or Gandhi....When you have no contribution (to freedom struggle), what right you have to speak about Gandhi or Savarkar," he asked.



(With PTI Inputs)

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan