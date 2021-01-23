Shrishti Goswami is a BSc Agriculture seventh semester student at BSM PG College Roorkee. She is going to administer from the summer capital of the state -- Gairsain, here's all you need to know.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Haridwar-girl Srishti Goswami is all set to pull off the role of a one-day CM in a real-life rendition of the Anil Kapoor-starrer ‘Nayak’ – The tale of the one-day chief minister. The 19-year-old will become the Chief Minister of Uttarakhand for one day on January 24 which is observed as the National Girl Child Day.

Who is Shrishti Goswami?

Shrishti is a BSc Agriculture seventh semester student at BSM PG College Roorkee. She lives in Daulatpur village in the Haridwar district. She is currently serving the post of Chief Minister of Uttarakhand's Bal Vidhan Sabha. Goswami's father is a businessman and her mother is a homemaker.

She had worked on several schemes and had even participated in many programs on International Girl Child Day. She became the Chief Minister of Uttarakhand Bal Vidhan Sabha in May 2018.

What work Shrishti is going to do on January 24 as a one-day CM?

The Haridwar-based teenage girl is going to administer from the summer capital of the state -- Gairsain and will review various schemes run by the BJP led government. The schemes that Srishti is going to work on are-- Atal Ayushman Scheme, Smart City project, Homestay Scheme by the tourism department, and other development projects.

It is reported that before Shrishti takes over the CM office, the officials of various departments under the Uttarakhand government are going to give a five-minute presentation each on their plans. The Uttarakhand Child Rights Protection Commission has written a letter to the Chief Secretary, to ensure that all the top officials are present in the program.

Usha Negi, the president of the commission has said that the program will take place from 12 to 3 pm in the State assembly building.

"The arrangements regarding this have already been made in the state assembly building in Gairsain. Srishti has been working with us for a while now and we are well aware of her capabilities", she said. Negi further added that the commission has constituted a child assembly.

For the unversed, Nayak is a 2001 film, in which Anil Kapoor plays the role of one-day CM and takes rapid action on several things that were affecting the people of his state. In the film, he works as a journalist but takes up the challenge of being a one-day CM.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma